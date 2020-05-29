For many businesses in the Cambria-Somerset region, Thunder makes it rain.
Each June, Thunder in the Valley brings a boost to the region’s economy, drawing thousands of motorcycle-riding visitors who stay in local motels, dine in area restaurants and pack the streets in our communities.
The tourism organization Visit Johnstown – formerly the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau – says the event, which it puts on, generates as much as $20 million in spending as those bikes rumble through the region.
The revenue stream connects a variety of area enterprises – beer distributors and bars, sign-makers, convenience stores, food vendors, screen-printers, entertainers – and yes, media companies.
But due to efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, there will be no June bike rally – no burn-out pits, no packed campgrounds, no chrome and leather.
That reality is beginning to set in, even as the state’s economy emerges from the virus shutdown.
Thunder is at the heart of a complex system of goods, services and financial impact – but not this year.
“It is going to be hard to recapture those dollars in the economy in any way, shape or form, I think,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown – which also lost the popular PolkaFest event, and was forced to furlough staff.
She described the economic sting from a Thunder-less summer as “dropping a pebble in the water and then there’s a ripple effect that goes all the way down through.”
Thunder was scheduled for June 25-28.
Many organizations work directly with the tourism bureau to provide services during the rally. Among them, Kamzik Septic Service has a contract to set up and maintain 60 portable toilets around Johnstown.
“It’s going to definitely hurt us,” Craig Gibson, who owns Kamzik, told our Dave Sutor.
“That’s a big event. ... We look forward to that every year.”
And this spiral of impact is felt well beyond the city.
A related event, Wheels & Wings, was set for June 25 in Ebensburg.
Danea Koss, community development director of the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership, called Wheels & Wings “a big event for the whole town.”
“We all are going to take a hit this year,” Koss said. “It’s just the way things are right now. There’s nothing we can do about it. The safety of our residents and our visitors takes precedence.”
Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates, said her organization’s local hotels – Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown and Holiday Inn Express in Richland Township – are typically filled during Thunder. The downtown motel has been closed for two months due to the coronavirus – along with Harrigan’s restaurant.
The ripple effect also circles back – with tourism agencies missing out on revenue from the local lodging tax, 5% on rooms, which means about $600,000 for Visit Johnstown, Rager said.
After Thunder, the quiet summer will also include the loss of the All American Amateur Baseball Association’s national tournament and AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival in August, along with numerous carnivals, arts and crafts shows and community festivals.
Our region has become increasingly dependent on tourism dollars – a positive trend until the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the top draw annually is the motorcycle rally.
Visit Johnstown promises that Thunder in the Valley will be back in 2021 – and we need that to happen.
And we know the region will rebound from this tough period, as it has from so many other challenges.
But we’re reminded – very clearly – just how important Thunder and other events are for keeping our local economy rolling.
