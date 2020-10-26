When Josh Shapiro initially ran for Pennsylvania attorney general, the office was in disarray. Four years later, the Democrat has returned a level of integrity, respectability, credibility and accountability to the role, one that has earned him another term.
Shapiro is CNHI’s clear choice over Republican Heather Heidelbaugh for the state attorney general’s office.
Shapiro assumed the leadership role over a non-political office that had become politicized during Kathleen Kane’s brief tenure. More than anything, the office needed stability, and Shapiro has supplied that while never shying away from big issues or big opponents.
He admits he has been a different kind of attorney general.
That difference has proven beneficial for Pennsylvanians.
“I talk all the time about putting people before powerful institutions,” he said in a meeting with CNHI’s Pennsylvania newspapers earlier this month. “We’ve taken on the biggest fights.”
He most certainly has done that. From pharmaceutical companies to the Catholic Church and even President Donald Trump.
Heidelbaugh was critical of Shapiro’s handling of a statewide grand jury report that named more than 300 predator priests who abused thousands of victims as part of decades of institutional abuse.
Heidelbaugh said Shapiro overreached when he named hundreds of priests –knowing they could not be charged under Pennsylvania law and many who had already died.
Shapiro stood by his work and he should; the report was necessary, groundbreaking and trendsetting. Dozens of other states have followed suit with similar investigations.
“It was incredibly important for the survivors,” he said. “It was incredibly important for the people of Pennsylvania to know the truth. And now they know the truth.”
Heidelbaugh is an equity partner at a Pittsburgh firm, and was a candidate for appointment to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals under President George W. Bush in 2005.
She said voters should want an attorney general who will be in office for four years.
Shapiro’s name is routinely discussed for larger, more prominent roles, and most expect him to run for another office in two years, either governor or what will be a vacant U.S. Senate seat. In essence, detractors say he will be a short-term attorney general eyeing another office soon after the election.
“I am focused on doing my work as attorney general,” Shapiro said. “I am very busy. Speculating about the future doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
His long-term prospects are a fair criticism and perhaps a tipping point for some voters. Shapiro has done more than enough to prove himself worthy of another term to continue to fight for victims, consumers and survivors in Pennsylvania.
