Representatives of the state Department of Environment Protection say they understand the frustration many Johnstown-area residents are experiencing as the massive sewer project slogs through our communities – draining bank accounts and making many streets treacherous to navigate.
But DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell and his team made two points transparently clear:
• The project is necessary to remove potentially deadly pollutants from our waterways, and
• There will be no turning back the clock despite the angst caused by pressure testing and pipe work.
“Frankly, the easiest thing to talk about is it at the macro level,” McDonnell said during a meeting with The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial board, as reported by our Dave Sutor. “The hardest thing to talk about is when that trench is going through your front or backyard and you’re digging into the basement. It’s an impact. There’s absolutely no denying that.”
As we reported in 2008, the Johnstown Regional Sewage System was designed to treat 22 million gallons per day. But during wet weather, flows were reaching 150 million gallons a day. The system and the Dornick Point treatment plant are operated by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
The Johnstown sewer project is fundamentally aimed at reducing those overflows that have been carrying sewage out of the system and into area streams and rivers.
Lauren Fraley, environmental community relations specialist for the DEP’s Southwest Regional Office, said the same philosophy at work in the region’s efforts to remove contaminants such as acid-main drainage from the Stonycreek River and its tributaries to provide safer living conditions and allow for fishing and boating is driving the Johnstown sewer work.
“You can’t have a vibrant recreational economy, you can’t have vibrant communities where you have sewage in the water,” she said.
The DEP was gracious in allowing each municipality within the Greater Johnstown sewer system to tackle the overflow problem as it saw fit.
But that approach has allowed for some of the complications and frustrations we’ve been seeing and reporting on over the past decade – as 17 systems that provide services to 20 municipalities strive to get into compliance:
• Some chose to have their lines dye-tested, while others went directly to the more costly but ultimately more accurate pressure testing method.
• Some secured grants or state loans to help with the costs of upgrading properties and doing street work, and others did not.
• Some left testing and work at and under homes to the property owners to arrange and pay for.
• Some chose to act quickly to get their systems finished and approved, while others have pushed work back toward their respective deadlines.
As Sutor reported last month, the systems that feed into the Johnstown lines provided updates on their progress to the JRA and DEP.
The highlights:
• Six systems – Brownstown, Daisytown, Dale, East Conemaugh, Jackson/East Taylor and Pegasus – have reached at least 97% of structures pressure tested.
• More than half (14,636) of the 25,802 structures across the system have been tested. That represents an increase of 15% since 2017.
• The Dornick Point plant saw 138 days of sanitary sewer overflow in 2011. By 2017, overflow days had been reduced to 30 – but jumped back up to 111 during an unnaturally rainy 2018.
The concerns:
• About 38% of the properties in the city have been tested.
• West Taylor and Southmont, at 1.26% and 0.61%, respectively, are among the communities that were furthest behind.
• One of 14 city-owned properties that are connected to the system – Roxbury Bandshell – had met the pressure test requirement as of July.
Communities not in compliance at the deadline could face fines and other penalties.
Tom Kakabar, the project manager from The EADS Group, said he is “optimistic” and that the project overall is “fairly well on schedule.”
He also said there must be “substantial improvement” over the next three years.
While we commiserate with homeowners and municipal leaders who feel overwhelmed and stretched financially as they navigate the sewer project, we applaud those that acted quickly and found ways to meet their deadlines and lessen the pain of getting there.
And we urge those who still have work to complete to buckle down and commit to hitting targets over the next three years.
The DEP is not going away – and neither is this sewer project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.