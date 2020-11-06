We don’t oppose steps taken by President Donald Trump’s campaign to challenge and verify the results of the election against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
We do not support efforts to impede the counting of legal and valid ballots, and courts have upheld this ideal consistently – including a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruling Thursday that allowed Republicans greater access to watch the counting of votes but not impeding the process here in our important state.
As our John Finnerty reported, Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzanno Cannon ruled that observers could be within 6 feet of ballot-counting activities – adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.
The week before Election Day, federal Judge Kim R. Gibson of Johnstown denied a request for an injunction for counties to count mail-in ballots that are received within three days after Tuesday’s in-person voting. That was after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Sept. 17 that mail-in ballots can be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday – when polls closed – and received by counties by 5 p.m. Friday, a ruling upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court because of the lateness of the case.
Vote counts announced through Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of State did not include those late-arriving ballots, which were being stored separately and not counted until legal action plays out.
“We’re going to accept them, but we have to segregate them,” Cambria County Election Director Shirley Crowl told The Tribune-Democrat. “We’re not allowed to count them until the state tells us that we are.”
That was a common sense response to an election rife with debate – realizing that vote counts will take many days to certify with or without legal challenges.
The Trump campaign launched a series of lawsuits and court filings from Nevada to Georgia to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – including the access-to-observe request that was settled in the Keystone State.
The Trump camp said it would request a recount in Wisconsin, where manager Bill Stepien claimed “irregularities in several ... counties” – but did not share specific details.
Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates called the GOP actions “fruitless attempts to halt the counting of votes in other states in which (Trump is) on the road to defeat.”
“There is transparency in this process,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said – even as his own re-election effort was hanging in the balance. “The counting has been going on. There are observers observing this counting, and the counting will continue.”
Thursday in Georgia and Michigan, judges dismissed lawsuits challenging the integrity of the voting process.
Chris Ashby, Republican election lawyer, said during a recent PBS interview that challenges should involve a sufficient number of ballots to impact the results. And even then, fraud or shenanigans are very difficult to prove.
Election Law Blog at the National Constitution Center and the Stanford-MIT Healthy Elections Project listed more than 300 lawsuits that had been filed before Election Day arrived.
In 2000, Republican George W. Bush’s close win over Democrat Al Gore was not settled for a month after Election Day with a recount in Florida that tipped the Electoral College scales in favor of Bush.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy won a tight race with Republican Richard Nixon, who conceded the following day even as the GOP was challenging results in some states.
A century earlier, Republican Abraham Lincoln was elected president, which prompted protests from southern states, eventually leading to a national split and a civil war.
But generally, election angst is typically handled appropriately, peacefully and quickly.
There have been protests outside vote-counting centers, including in Arizona and Nevada.
We urge calm as the ballot counting concludes – and we urge respect for the democratic process and the dedicated poll workers who represent both parties and individuals from all walks of life.
