Whether it’s drugs or alcohol, addiction impacts millions of lives every day.
An initiative recently launched by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, aims to help children and families who are affected by parental addiction.
The initiative features Karli, a 6 1/2-year-old Sesame Street Muppet in foster care whose mom is dealing with addiction. In videos and other content, found at www.SesameStreetinCommunities.org, other Sesame Street characters learn about Karli’s situation and help their friend to cope.
The effort coincides with National Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-31), the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation.
According to Sesame Workshop’s website, important messages delivered to children through the show include you are not alone, you will be taken care of, addiction is a sickness and, as with any sickness, people need help to get better, and it’s not your fault.
In one segment, Karli tells her friend Elmo: “I used to feel like a lot of things were my fault, especially my mom’s problem. But she told me no, it was a grown-up problem; it wasn’t because of anything I did. She said that she loves me, no matter what.”
“Addiction is often seen as a ‘grown-up’ issue, but it impacts children in ways that aren’t always visible. Having a parent battling addiction can be one of the most isolating and stressful situations young children and their families face,” said Sherrie Westin, president of social impact and philanthropy for Sesame Workshop.
“Sesame Street has always been a source of comfort to children during the toughest of times, and our new resources are designed to break down the stigma of parental addiction and help families build hope for the future.”
According to Sesame Workshop, there are 5.7 million children in the United States younger than 11 living in households with a parent who has a substance abuse disorder.
That doesn’t include the children not living with a parent due to separation or divorce, incarceration or death as a result of addiction.
Experts say parental addiction can have long-term impacts on children, who are more likely to become addicts themselves. But with the right help, those effects can be reduced.
Tackling tough issues is nothing new for Sesame Workshop.
Karli was introduced in May as part of Sesame Street in Communities’ foster care initiative. Karli’s storyline now includes the reason she was placed in foster care: her mother had to go away for addiction treatment and is now in recovery. Other topics have included traumatic experiences and homelessness, while giving children the tools to cope.
Materials include videos, storybooks, digital interactives, games and professional development resources, Sesame Workshop says.
“The significance of Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on parental addiction cannot be overstated,” said Jerry Moe, national director of children’s programs at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, who served as an adviser on the initiative.
“There have been precious few resources to help young children, so this initiative is a game-changer for the important work we do with kids at Hazelden Betty Ford and for professionals everywhere on the front lines of our nation’s addiction crisis. For children who connect to Karli, hearing, ‘It’s not your fault – you are not alone, and there are safe people and places that can help,’ opens a path to hope and healing. This Sesame Street in Communities resource fills a huge void for millions of families hurt by addiction and helps kids be kids again.”
Added Cambria County Children and Youth Services Administrator Betzi White: “What’s great about Sesame Street with topics like this one is that it’s designed for children but parents and caregivers are usually watching it with them. And it gives adults wonderful models in terms of approaches they can take to answer difficult questions (they might have).”
We applaud Sesame Workshop for its efforts to cover difficult topics, and we urge parents and children to take advantage of these resources to help overcome and cope with the wide range of problems in society today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.