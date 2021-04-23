When Cambria County pediatrician Dr. Johnnie “Jack” Barto was sentenced two years ago for the sexual abuse of children in his care, Brooke Rush was on the outside – unable to confront him because she was one of his earliest victims, and her case fell outside the statute of limitations.
“It’s a piece of closure I feel I will be missing,” she told The Tribune-Democrat then.
But on Wednesday, Rush and many adult victims of child sexual abuse were uplifted as the push to allow a two-year window for civil suits finally found some traction in the Pennsylvania Senate after years of roadblocks and frustration.
By an 11-3 vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee supported legislation that would change state law to allow civil actions against abusers, or the institutions that did not take steps to stop or prevent the abuse going back decades.
“I know that this is something that, for a lot of people, is a literal lifeline,” an emotional Rush told the Associated Press, which reported from Harrisburg.
“It just never ceases to strike me to the core how much pain so many people are living through,” Rush said. “They finally have the ability to not be silent anymore.”
Such measures have twice passed the state House of Representatives but stalled in the Senate, where Republican leaders have repeatedly opposed the legislation, arguing that a window would be unconstitutional. They were backed and influenced by the Roman Catholic church and the insurance industry.
The legislature did pass a resolution to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot this year – essentially passing the buck to voters. But the Department of State dropped the ball in February by failing to get the amendment onto the ballot in time.
At that moment, it appeared adult victims would need to wait two more years to bring their cause forward again.
But advocates – led by state Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, and Johns-town’s Shaun Dougherty – went right back to work. Both men experienced abuse when they were younger.
The advocates are suddenly seeing some progress in the Senate – where GOP leaders may be responding to overwhelming support for victim-focused action among Democrats, including Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
“I feel like we’re in a really good spot,” Rozzi told the Associated Press. “I think we have the votes in the Senate, too.”
That remains to be seen.
Rozzi praised Sen. Jake Corman, R-Centre County, who moved into the Senate’s top spot this year as president pro tempore, replacing abuse-window opponent Joe Scarnati.
Corman didn’t heap praise on the abuse window legislation push, but said he is willing to help shepherd through a bill and then see what happens in the courts.
“If there’s enough vague-ness at least to be argued, I’m prepared to let all the lawyers have their day, the judges to have their day, and most importantly victims of these terrible crimes to have their day,” Corman said at the Judiciary Committee hearing, as reported by the AP.
The Senate has dodged this issue for years, despite scathing grand jury reports on abuse within the church; countless instances of child victimization in sports and other activities, and calls for a two-year window from all corners of the state.
So is this a light of hope in the long tunnel of bringing some justice for adult victims of child sexual abuse?
We join Rush, Rozzi, Dougherty and others in feeling optimism in this important moment.
And we will continue the relentless drum beat for action, pushing our elected officials to prioritize justice for victims of child sexual abuse – regardless of their ages or how long ago that abuse occurred.
