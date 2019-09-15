Health care experts are urging more women to have cancer screenings for a wider range of potential conditions, and for more of those tests to be covered by insurance.
We agree, and remind all of our readers of the benefits of screenings that might lead to early detection of a health concern, which can in turn to lead to a better outcome.
The Tribune-Democrat and its many partners are again providing information designed to heighten awareness of the risks of ovarian cancer in September and then breast cancer in October.
Many area health organizations offer screenings for these and other conditions, and we will publish a list of local opportunities – including for mammograms – in the coming weeks.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is calling for improved screening tools for all women who have had encounters with certain cancers to determine the risk of them getting breast or ovarian cancer through cell mutations, as reported recently by our Randy Griffith, who covers health care.
The group, in an August report, said women who have had cancer of the breast, ovary, Fallopian tubes or peritoneum tissue in the walls of the abdomen should have a full range of testing – at the genetic level – to gauge their additional risks.
Kimberly Knapp, genetic counselor at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber, noted that screenings have traditionally focused on BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.
Those genes help the body limit cell growth, so a mutation would increase a person’s risk of breast, ovarian and other cancers.
There has been an age component to the screenings, which were recommended for women who developed breast or ovarian cancer before age 50, or for women who developed other cancers before age 60.
“You had to meet that criteria in order to have the test,” Knapp said. “They took that away. That’s a pretty big thing because now we don’t have to age discriminate.”
While the age hurdle has been removed, screenings are still largely limited to those two genes – which have been shown to have a connection to higher cancer risks.
Knapp would like to see patients covered for a full genetic breakdown. Some testing companies are working to show insurers – including Medicare – the long-term value of paying for the additional reports.
Windber and its partners have the capability to test for 47 potential mutations.
The local hospital works with testing companies to examine those mutations even when they aren’t covered by insurance, Knapp said.
“Insurance companies don’t want to pay for the full panel,” she said. “What we are doing, we only charge for BRCA, but they have been doing the whole panel. It’s the same cost.”
As Griffith reported, BRCA mutations account for 5% to 10% of breast cancer cases and 15% of ovarian cancer cases, according to the task force report.
Counselors say close family members should also be tested when mutations are detected in an individual.
Researchers and doctors are improving the odds of a patient surviving a cancer diagnosis, and are moving us ever closer to a day when we can cure the dreaded disease.
We have long advocated for patients to have access to a full range of screenings, and hospitals do their part to make sure crucial tests are available and affordable.
Science is showing that insurance companies should cover a wider range of screenings – to save costs later and, most importantly, to save lives.
