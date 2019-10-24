Walter Asonevich is learning that messages you post on social media can come back to haunt you – especially when you hold a position of leadership in a prominent organization.
Asonevich, president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, was suspended last week by the school’s board of trustees, chairman Greg Winger confirmed to The Tribune-Democrat’s Dave Sutor.
Facebook posts by Asonevich – which had been removed by Friday – involved insults aimed at Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, and Fox News and its viewers.
The school issued a statement that said:
“The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Board of Trustees has been made aware of recent comments made by Dr. Walter Asonevich on Facebook. As the College’s governing body, we find his comments to be unprofessional, demeaning and offensive.
“These comments are in no way a reflection of Pennsylvania Highlands’ values or its mission and vision. As an educational resource for our region, we remain committed to addressing this situation to best serve our students, staff, and community.”
Even in these volatile political times, such comments from a community leader are inappropriate and reckless.
Penn Highlands and all educational institutions must strive to be representative of all students regardless of political leanings.
The trustees clearly believe Asonevich crossed the line, and we agree.
Further, we would note that the head of an educational institution that relies on funding from government sources at multiple levels would be wise to avoid risking comments that might alienate individuals from either the right or the left.
This serves as a reminder to all of us that we are representatives of the organizations for which we work or serve – and our activities on social media should reflect an understanding of the importance of that status.
What we say and write as private citizens can become public, and bring severe consequences – especially for those in positions of community and institutional leadership.
Asked how long Asonevich might be suspended, Winger said “until further notice, pending the board’s assessment and review of the situation.”
Asonevich had previously announced plans to retire in July 2020.
He has been Penn Highlands president since March 2008, and has guided strong growth for the institution beyond the Richland Township main campus – including the addition of locations in Somerset, Ebensburg, downtown Johnstown and neighboring counties.
But a few flippant posts on social media have put at risk his affiliation with Penn Highlands and his hopes to step aside on his own terms.
