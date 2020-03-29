We step away from the rush of coronavirus news and fallout to pay tribute to group of Americans who deserve our respect and appreciation: veterans who served in the Vietnam conflict.
Our country has taken steps in recent years to do a better job of recognizing these veterans for their service and sacrifice – and we won’t let a little thing like a global health pandemic stop us from doing the same.
March 29 is national Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day, an overdue designation approved by President Donald Trump in 2017. The date was chosen because the last combat troops departed South Vietnam on March 29, 1973.
Local military support organizations had planned to hold a public ceremony this past Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, but that gathering was canceled due to precautions related to COVID-19.
According to the National Archives, more than 58,000 U.S. service personnel were killed in the Vietnam War.
Pennsylvania had more than 3,100 casualties – trailing only Texas, New York and California in sacrifices made.
And the price paid goes beyond those who died in action or who are listed as missing.
Vietnam veterans experienced challenges when returning from combat that included a societal split over the war, heightened anxiety over the experiences in combat, and – for some – guilt because they made it home when so many did not.
Windber veteran Elmer “Snubby” Burket told reporter Dave Sutor – for a weekend report on post-traumatic stress disorder – that he felt shunned upon returning from Vietnam, even by older veterans of other wars.
He wrestled with fear and stress, bouts of anger – “I felt like I was a Coke bottle and somebody was shaking me up,” he said – and intense guilt.
“Survival guilt was the biggest thing,” Burket said. “You really, really struggle with survival guilt. It’s like you shouldn’t be here. You know what I mean? You shouldn’t have made it through what happened and what went on.
“It wasn’t fair that those guys lost their lives and I didn’t.
“Why was I saved? Why was I spared?”
We applaud the many groups and individuals who are working with veterans of all conflicts – including Vietnam – to help them deal with the scars, the ones on the surface and the ones much deeper.
And we urge our readers to be mindful of the struggles that these veterans might be experiencing, even all these years later.
They deserve our respect and appreciation. They need our compassion and support.
At a 2019 gathering to honor Vietnam veterans, U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, who represents much of Cambria County, called the anxiety felt by many Vietnam veterans “a scar on our history,” but “one that we’re working to heal.”
Tom Caulfield, director of Veteran Community Initiatives, said our country and our community can find inspiration in these heroes as we confront the coronavirus.
“I think the importance of not forgetting this day even though we’re in a very, very difficult time, I think might give a good example to those people that are doubting our ability to get out of it,” Caulfield said.
“Some things last longer than others, but we Americans have the strength and the willpower to get by everything.”
Tom Haberkorn, with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364, said many who serve didn’t ask for that responsibility but made the sacrifice and confronted the horrors of war all the same.
Today, and every day, we salute those who protected our nation.
The ones who didn’t come back.
And the ones who did.
“I would just ask people if you see somebody who is a veteran – Vietnam or whatever – thank them for their service,” Haberkorn said, “and appreciate them for what they’ve done and what they’re doing.”
