It was for our Oct. 1, 2008, edition that Dr. Dianna Craig told readers: “Early detection is survival.”
Craig was a breast surgeon at Windber’s Joyce Murtha Breast Cancer Center at the time, and The Tribune-Democrat was just embarking on what is now a 12-year journey of elevating awareness of breast cancer’s risks, diagnosis and treatment across our region, in cooperation with local health care professionals and many dedicated sponsors who make the project happen each October.
Craig has since joined the team at UPMC, seeing patients in Altoona and Somerset.
But she remains a key source of information for our annual breast cancer awareness coverage – and a face of the effort in our communities to save lives through screenings and mammograms, the latest in surgical options and treatments, incredible advocacy and ground-breaking research.
The mission – to convince one more woman to get screened for breast cancer – continues, although much has changed over the years.
Windber Hospital – home of the Joyce Murtha center – is now Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, thanks to the arrival of financial benefactor Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2015, with Drs. Deborah Sims and Trudi Brown treating patients and Erin Goins serving as director.
Windber Research Institute – home of the world’s largest breast tissue bank – is now Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine.
The institute has expanded its work to include other forms of the disease through the Cancer Genome Atlas project, partnered with the Murtha center and Windber GYN Associates to tackle links between breast and ovarian cancers, and received accolades from industry organizations, including the American Association for Cancer Research, for the life-saving science happening right here in our community.
Conemaugh Health System was purchased by Duke Lifepoint, then opened outpatient centers in Somerset and Ebensburg to reach more patients with services such as digital 3D mammography, the latest in diagnosis and screening technology, and top-notch treatment and surgery led by Drs. Renee Arlow and Patti Ann Stefanick, and others.
Indiana Regional Medical Center developed a comprehensive breast center that will undergo a national evaluation in November, a big step toward certification by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers – a feather in the cap of everyone on the team, including Drs. Dan C. Clark and Nazneen Billimoria.
UPMC took over hospitals in Somerset and Altoona, as well as Bedford, and brought the system’s high level of diagnosis and treatment to our region, along with a new outpatient center in Ebensburg.
Craig works with patients in Somerset and Altoona, the latter alongside colleagues Drs. Tyshaun James-Hart and Lauren Deur through the Magee-Womens Specialty Center.
The health professionals across the region have helped lower death rates through the best in diagnostics, treatment and follow-up options.
“It’s rewarding because we have the capability to treat the cancer,” Indiana’s Billimoria said, adding: “We are able to cure them. They essentially outlive their cancer.”
Awareness and advocacy is a key partner in this good news story, led by the work of the annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out event, which began in 2007 and has raised more than $1.1 million to fight cancer through the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation, supporting the Murtha center through the latest in equipment and grants for screenings.
We urge readers to explore the information in our Oct. 1 special section, in our “pink” edition on Oct. 15, and in our inspiring survivor stories all month long – made possible by our sponsors:
AmeriServ Financial, Conemaugh Health System, Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC hospitals, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, McAneny Brothers Inc., Cambria County Associated for the Blind, Kongsberg, Concurrent Technologies Corp., 1st Summit Bank, Mount Aloysius College, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, The Health Insurance Place, CamTran and others.
We urge readers to thank these sponsors, and to share the message that early detection saves lives.
All of us who have been involved in the breast cancer awareness movement have seen incredible progress.
And while we roll out this special project each October, we realize that beating breast cancer happens every day, all year long.
We salute the many who have made that mission their life’s work.
UPMC’s Deur said: “That’s the business we are in: Saving lives.”
