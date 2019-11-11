All Veterans Days are special, as we salute those who served our nation – some of whom paid the ultimate price.
This Veterans Day has added significance in the Johnstown region, as we pay tribute to Franklin Borough’s Michael Strank.
Strank was among the U.S. Marines captured in a famous photograph by Joseph Rosenthal of The Associated Press, raising a flag on the battlefield at Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945.
That iconic image was used as the blueprint for the U.S. Marines Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.
Strank’s 100th birthday was Sunday – commemorated by weekend events in Johnstown and Virginia, and celebrated in his home region of Eastern Europe.
Strank family members hosted a gathering in Triangle, Virginia – including a service at the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel, located at the Marine Corps Heritage Center.
Kathy Kasper, Strank’s niece, organized the event – “a wonderful celebration of remembrance” – which she said would include relatives from Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, Virginia, Wisconsin, Alabama and Michael Strank’s native Slovak Republic, formerly Czechoslovakia.
“We all want to remember,” Kasper told reporter Dave Sutor.
The community of Franklin, where Strank grew up, already had a park in his honor. Saturday, the town dedicated a new metal silhouette of the flag-raising – created by JWF Industries – and called by Franklin Borough Council President Richard McNulty “the nicest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
The Johnstown Tomahawks hockey team saluted Strank and other veterans Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial – home to the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame.
Sunday’s tributes included a commemorative liturgy at Strank’s parish, Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Conemaugh, and free showings of the Strank documentary “Our Flag Still Waves” and the motion picture “Flags of Our Fathers” at Westwood Plaza Theatre.
Monday’s Veterans Day parade through downtown Johnstown will feature additional salutes to Strank – and birthday cupcakes in Central Park. The parade steps off at 4 p.m.
Strank remembrance organizers say signs and banners will be placed around the community, and access to the Strank documentary will be provided to area teachers, ahead of the 75th anniversary of Iwo Jima in February.
Robert Eyer, president of Veterans Memorial Monument Inc., said: “It’s very satisfying to see the community outpouring recognizing that we have in Johnstown a true American hero.”
Like many heroes, Strank never realized the impact he had on his home community and his country.
The Rosenthal picture inspired national pride and confidence in the outcome of World War II and may be the most famous photograph in U.S. history. Strank’s likeness stands with those of other Marines in Arlington.
But the soldier – who was born in the Czech village of Jarbina, grew up in the schools and churches of Franklin and inspired a war-weary nation – died at Iwo Jima, just six days after helping lift that flag atop a smoking hilltop amid the carnage of combat.
On this Veterans Day, come stand with your neighbors at Johnstown’s parade and salute those who served their country.
And pause to reflect on Michael Strank, whose courage and sacrifice helped preserve the freedoms we enjoy on his 100th birthday.
