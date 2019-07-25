We welcome the long-anticipated news that the former Gamesa site near Ebensburg has been sold.
The property has been vacant since Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shut down in 2014, although some of its products – windmill blades – remain outside the plant as visible reminders of the former enterprise.
The apparent owner is a successful regional business – Cleveland Brothers CAT, a heavy equipment sales and repair operation based in Westmoreland County that has locations across Pennsylvania and in neighboring states.
As our Jocelyn Brumbaugh reported, the property in the Cambria County Industrial Park was purchased in March by CK Capital LLC, which represents Cleveland Brothers, for $6.4 million.
Cleveland Brothers has been advertising since March to fill positions, including plant manager, at an Ebensburg location.
The transition brings promise for a once-thriving property where Gamesa, based in Spain, opened a $25 million facility in 2005.
Gamesa arrived at the height of the green energy push, and as wind farms were sprouting across Pennsylvania – including ridgetops in Cambria and Somerset counties.
The company launched as a production facility for turbine blades as long as 105 feet, and Gamesa pledged to offer more than 200 steady jobs at its grand opening in 2006.
But employment had dropped to about 60 by the time Gamesa closed its doors in March 2014.
The 190,000-square-foot plant sits on a 30-acre parcel in the industrial park, off Route 22.
Gamesa received about $2.3 million from the state Department of Community and Economic Development at its startup, and Johnstown Area Regional Industries administered a $504,500 state infrastructure grant that was used to build a road through the park to the site.
When Gamesa ceased its local operation, JARI President Linda Thomson told The Tribune-Democrat: “We’re absolutely very sorry to see them close this facility. It was a really exciting project for this area and the state.”
We expect renewed excitement will arise as Cleveland Brothers completes its takeover of the Ebensburg-area property and begins producing and servicing its machinery there.
The family-owned company dates to 1937, its website says, when Bob and Roy Cleveland started a landscaping business that eventually included a Caterpillar dealership.
Cleveland Brothers has more than 25 locations, including in Somerset and Indiana.
The company says: “Every action the company takes, every decision it makes, is evaluated in terms of the impact on its customers and how they will profit.”
We hope the move into Cambria County proves fruitful for both Cleveland Brothers and its customers.
The company’s arrival will be good news for our local economy.
