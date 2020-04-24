The city of Johnstown has taken a step forward in the process that could lead to the sale of its sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
Much work remains before the transaction can be completed, but we agree in principle with Mayor Frank Janakovic, who said selling to a public entity would be good in the long run for customers.
The GJWA board approved a formal offer of $24 million for the collection system. The offer includes a three-year rate freeze for customers.
Another option would be to sell the asset to an investor-owned private utility company.
“A sale to an investor-owned utility, or completion of a leveraged lease or concession transaction, might have offered more upfront funds to the city,” Janakovic said in a statement shared with The Tribune-Democrat.
“But it likely would have resulted in higher rates for residential, commercial and industrial customers since investor-owned utilities seek to achieve a financial return for their shareholders. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission ultimately would have decided the extent of the rate increases on a region-wide or state-wide basis.”
Parties involved stressed that this is not a done deal, and the public will have opportunities to offer feedback on the process before a final determination is made.
“The city will release a summary of the terms to the public ...,” Janakovic said.
“And ... will hold a series of workshops, informational sessions, public hearings and (seek) public comment on those terms.”
City officials have said the money generated by a sale would be used to offset more than $20 million in pension costs, a hurdle as Johnstown moves toward an October 2021 deadline for exiting the state’s Act 47 program.
Some of the money also could be rolled into the ongoing sewer project grants program to support property owners who are facing expenses associated with work to meet the expectations of the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Either path, or a combination, would make sense.
One concern expressed by the GJWA would be the assuming of debt associated with the sewer project.
GJWA Solicitor William Barbin said the water authority would inherit the city’s Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority loans – already at $60 million.
A related issue, Barbin said, is that while the deadline for the project – which began a decade ago – is Dec. 31, 2022, only about 42% of private properties in Johnstown have completed the required testing to show overflow volumes that will acceptable to DEP. That threshold is 625 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit, as our Dave Sutor has reported.
Barbin said the water authority is hoping the DEP will allow for additional time to complete the testing on the remaining 5,000 homes.
Clearly, some details must still be worked out.
We encourage city residents and customers of both the water and sewer systems to learn as much as they can about the proposed sale’s implications and to take advantage of the feedback period.
