In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety measures remain in place at Cambria County court facilities.
That’s according to two orders signed last week by Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
In addition to wearing masks, members of the public will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the facilities, which include the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg, eight magisterial district courts, the Cambria County Domestic Relations Office and all areas of the Central Park Complex in Johnstown behind the security checkpoint.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied access, according to the first order.
Other steps include:
• Anyone seeking access may be asked if she or he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, has any symptoms or has been in contact with any patients in the previous two weeks.
• Courtroom occupancies will be held at or below 35% of capacity.
• Hearing times will be staggered.
• Only people with essential court business will be guaranteed entrance; friends and relatives will be required to wait outside.
In his second order, Krumenacker extended through at least June 30 a judicial emergency declaration, which means the courts will be open subject to the restrictions highlighted in the first order. Court proceedings conducted by telephone or videoconference are still preferred.
We commend Krumenacker for putting these regulations in place to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
