Vice President Mike Pence visited a manufacturing company Friday in Butler County to tout the resilience of Pennsylvania’s workers as they push through the coronavirus pandemic.
But he was really there to build support ahead of the November elections – which may turn on what happens here in the Keystone State.
Pence told workers at Oberg Industries in Sarver: “A great American comeback has begun and you are leading the way,” adding, “But this is only the beginning.”
Certainly it is only the beginning of an intense tug of war over Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. Republican Donald Trump won that battle in 2016, taking Pennsylvania by a narrow margin over Democrat Hillary Clinton on the way to winning the White House.
Now the Trump-Pence team is working to hold serve here – against former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee in an odd election year impacted by COVID-19 precautions.
Talking before Pence’s appearance last week, U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson told reporter Dave Sutor that he believes Pennsylvania will be “absolutely critical” in November – when Thompson also faces a challenge from Democratic candidate Robert Williams in the 15th Congressional District.
“Quite frankly, the feedback I’m hearing – it sounds really positive,” Thompson, of Centre County, said. “People are energized and excited. Pennsylvania’s always a close state.
“I’m looking forward to a great victory for President Trump in his re-election.”
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, offered a different view on a conference call earlier the same day.
“It’s no secret and it’s no accident why the vice president is in Pennsylvania in June – because he knows and the presidential election campaign knows they have a defective product they have to try to sell again for another four years,” Fetterman told reporters. “And that product is a whole series of failed promises to deliver what they promised four years ago and that is to – quote, unquote – Make America Great Again. I think the question every voter in Pennsylvania needs to ask him or herself – what does another four years of this look like?”
Republican leaders in Somerset County took that challenge to heart on Saturday, rallying party members and training supporters to get out the message – and bring in votes.
The Trump Victory Pennsylvania Turnpike Training Tour made a local stop while criss-crossing the state. John Koons, Pennsylvania director of Trump Victory Leadership initiative, greeted local GOP officials – including U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County – as they reopened the party’s office in Somerset for the fall push.
“This is to kick off the opening of the campaign from strictly virtual to going out to communities and doing more in person,” Somerset Republican Party Chairman Guy Berkebile told reporter Josh Byers.
“I think the grass-roots support Trump has in south-central and southwestern Pennsylvania will allow him to win,” Joyce said.
Erin McClelland, founder of the Working Pennsylvania political action committee and twice a candidate for Congress locally, said Pennsylvania is “up for grabs” and urged her fellow Democrats to work hard and pay attention to messages that were successful for Trump and other Republicans four years ago.
“This is a strong, blue-collar, working-class area with the type of people that have all too often been left behind by the Democratic Party and are being brought in by the Republican Party,” McClelland said.
“This is an area that will go blue one year and swing red the next. It’s definitely up for grabs this year.
“The top of the ticket really is going to pull out voters.
“These are the types of areas that are going to win and lose this race.”
She said Democrats need “to step up and start talking about what they have to offer and what they stand for and not simply run around screaming about what they won’t stand for.”
Democrats hold an edge in voter rolls in Pennsylvania, and tend to rely on the population centers around Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to carry them in election years.
That strategy failed four years ago.
We urge Democrats to recognize what Republicans already know: rural Pennsylvania matters.
Regions such as Cambria-Somerset pushed Trump over the top in 2016, and will be crucial to the outcome again in 2020.
