For decades, Johnstown’s river walls have protected the city and its residents from the death and destruction that had been inflicted upon the city in past disasters.
Thanks to a $1.2 million contract announced earlier this month, improvements to the system will ensure that protection will continue well into the future.
The Army Corps of Engineers, which maintains part of the walls, announced the deal with Green World Contracting Corp. of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, to remove rocks, trees and other growth from a section of the Stonycreek River.
“The district is absolutely looking forward to leveraging our expertise to remove the sediment and vegetation from this flood control project, which has impeded the effectiveness of the project for years,” said Col. Andrew “Coby” Short, commander of the Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. “Our team is extremely proud to lead this cleanup effort and deliver a more effective project for the Johnstown residents.”
The system was completed in 1943 in the aftermath of Johnstown’s 1936 flood.
According to Johnstown Area Heritage Association, on March 17, 1936, the city experienced a devastating flood caused by heavy runoff from melting snow and three days of rain, with water rising 14 feet in some areas. About two dozen people died in the flood and 77 buildings were destroyed, with thousands more severely damaged. Property damages were estimated at
$41 million.
The river walls are credited with preventing a much worse catastrophe during the 1977 flood.
“The channels worked that day,” JAHA Executive Director Richard Burkert said in a 2017 interview.
“The Army Corps claims the (flood) water would have been 11 feet higher if it weren’t for those channel improvements. It would’ve ended Johnstown.”
But with vegetation growth and the build-up of sediment along the river, there are concerns as to whether the walls would be able to serve their purpose if the need should arise.
When obstructions exist, according to Art Martynuska, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services’ deputy director/EMA coordinator, safety officials wonder “is it going to impede the process, is it going to impede the efficiency or have a detrimental impact on what those walls and what those channels are designed to do? “If they get in there and mitigate that, that’s always what we’re always about.”
The work is expected to be complete by this time next year.
The acquisition of federal funding has been a years-long process for the Corps. The effort received support from U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, who said the the contract to restore the walls and reduce the risk of flooding is great news for Johnstown.
“As I saw firsthand when walking along the river walls earlier this year with Col. Short, we cannot ignore the need for this update,” Joyce said. “These improvements will ensure that existing infrastructure is preserved, which is critically needed to protect the citizens of Johnstown and prevent future natural catastrophes. After more than six months of working with Col. Short and his team, I am grateful that this grant will help us get the job done.”
