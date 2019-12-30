Downtown Johnstown will be the place to be to ring in 2020 with family and friends.
The 11th annual Celebration Johnstown, an alcohol-free event featuring family-friendly activities, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday in Central Park and locations throughout the downtown area. Then, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration at Bulldog Arena, 420 Main St.
Celebration Johnstown festivities will include musical entertainment, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, food and beverages, animated Christmas displays and conclude with a fireworks show from Prospect Hill.
The entertainment lineup includes:
• Jazz in Your Face from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., will host Tom Katz from 6 to
7 p.m.; Josh Dunmeyer from 7 to 8 p.m.; and Bo Moore & Brothers from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. in the sanctuary. The Master’s Puppets will entertain from 6 to
6:30 p.m.; Hard Rok, KoKo & Joe from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and Brian Harshberger from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. in the church hall.
• Justin Giuffree & the Pilgrimage will perform from 6 to 7 p.m.; Striped Maple Hollow from 7 to 8:15 p.m.; and Matt Otis and the Sound from 8:15 to 9:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary at Franklin Street United Methodist, 510 Locust St. Irish Pretenders will entertain from 6 to 7 p.m.; Shannon Booth & Ellory Dabbs Irish Dancers from 6 to 7 p.m.; and Kulani Jr. African Dancers from 7 to 8 p.m. in the church hall.
• The Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., will host Classic Clowns from 6 to 8 p.m.; crafts and storytelling from 6 to 9 p.m.; magician Bob Beatty from 6:30 to 7 p.m.; and Rosie & the Jammers from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m.
Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at most venues.
In addition, attendees can view animated displays from Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial at Main and Franklin streets, and the Christmas tree in Central Park will feature its light show throughout the evening.
Local restaurants will remain open, and Flood City Café will have a booth open in Central Park, selling hot chocolate and pastries.
“We have people who have been coming since the beginning and we see new people coming and bringing their kids,” said Theresa Subich co-chairwoman of Celebration Johnstown.
“We estimate about 2,000 to 3,000 people attended last year, and with the Christmas tree in the park these past few years, it draws even more of a crowd.”
After the fireworks show, you can continue to party at Bulldog Arena, where DJ Hock will provide the entertainment.
Food will be available for purchase, but attendees are welcome to bring their own food as well as alcoholic beverages. Noisemakers, beads and party hats will be provided.
The music will stop at around 11:50 p.m. so people can go to the nearby Christmas tree in Central Park to ring in the new year with a countdown video on the AmeriServ Financial building. Music will then continue until 1 a.m. at Bulldog Arena.
“We wanted to create an add-on to Celebration Johns-
town, and we’re getting a new crowd of people who didn’t really have any plans and those who decided they wanted to do a change for New Year’s Eve,” said Jayne Korenoski, board secretary with Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
“Anyone is welcome to our event. You don’t have to be 21 to attend. It’s a great time to come downtown and party and celebrate with us.”
There is no admission fee, but a $5 donation is suggested to benefit Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership programming.
