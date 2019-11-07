Richland School District officials acted quickly and appropriately in their response to a report of a derogatory remark by a student at a competition held at another local school.
The district alerted The Tribune-Democrat about the incident on Sunday and said an investigation had been initiated.
The district also notified the community about the situation after a video was posted online. The video has been removed.
Richland issued a one-page statement that was sent to district parents, and also posted on the school’s website and social media accounts.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley on Monday reported that disciplinary action was taken against a student identified as having made the insensitive comment, as well as other students who he said reacted “inappropriately” to the comment, which was made during a cheerleading competition.
“This type of hurtful behavior is not representative of the feelings and values of the 1,535 students in our district,” Nadonley told our David Hurst.
Nadonley did not say what the punishment was, but called the comment “hurtful” and “insensitive.”
He did say that although the students involved were not on Richland School District property, they were at a school-related event and were there representing their district – so disciplinary steps were warranted.
We agree, and share the superintendent’s hopes that the individuals now understand that what they did was wrong and show better judgment in the future.
Nadonley said the incident and the district’s response provided a “teachable moment,” and added: “The worst mistake that can be made now is not learning from it.”
We share the superintendent’s belief that a lesson can be taught through this unfortunate incident, and we would urge other districts to issue statements reminding their students that such behavior is not appropriate and will not be tolerated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.