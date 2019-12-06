Richland Township officials say they will raise taxes in 2020 for the first time since 2012 and only the second time in 27 years – driven by continuous stormwater runoff woes and declining commercial tax revenue.
Thanks to its traditionally high level of commercial activity, the township has not hit residents hard on their real estate tax bills. The average resident pays $177 annually and will see that jump by $47, as our David Hurst reported.
But Township Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said the municipality is down $600,000 in revenue due to the decline of retail centers, including the Galleria mall.
And that stormwater problem isn’t fixing itself. The township will spend more than $300,000 on work in 2020, Heffelfinger said.
He estimated that fixing all of the runoff trouble spots in Richland Township would cost more than $15 million.
“We’re going to pursue some projects this year and see if we can make a measurable impact,” Heffelfinger said. “We’ll see what happens.”
It feels as if this won’t be the last time Richland needs to ask taxpayers for more help fixing water problems.
Unless we see a sudden parade of new retailers filling those empty shopping center stores, that is.
