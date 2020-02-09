A series of announcements last week signaled a changing landscape for the retail industry in Richland Township.
Management of The Galleria changed hands from Zamias Services Inc. to Spinoso Real Estate Group, of Syracuse, New York, effective Feb. 1.
According to Joe Anthony, Zamias Services Inc. president, Spinoso specializes in mall turnarounds and adding value.
The Galleria has lost 32 tenants from 2012 to 2019.
As our Russ O’Reilly reported, the motion to appoint a receiver was made by the U.S. Bank National Association, in trust for the holders of Deutsche Mortgage & Asset Receiving Corp.
The Galleria property is collateral for a $13 million loan to ADAR Johnstown Limited Liability Co., court records show. ADAR has owned the property since 2014 and acted as a landlord, while Zamias operated the day-to-day leasing responsibilities and owned most of the ground lease.
As receiver, Spinoso will have total control of the mall. The company has a history of redeveloping enclosed shopping centers. As Anthony explained, malls can be redeveloped for multiple purposes, such as hospitals, offices and entertainment complexes.
Another option could be hydroponics, which is the process of growing plants in sand, gravel or liquid, with added nutrients but without soil.
But for now, no major changes will be immediate.
“We are very much looking forward to working at the mall, and have a positive outlook on the future of this shopping center. It will very much be business as usual, and we do not expect any changes during this transition,” Spinoso Real Estate Group Chief Operating Officer Don Klaben wrote in an email.
“At this time, we cannot go into further detail, but the mall and its tenants will open and operate as if nothing has changed.”
Two more immediate changes will be taking place at nearby Richland Town Center, which is the home of more than two dozen stores and restaurants.
Richland Township’s Zoning and Building Codes Department approved Walmart’s application for a building permit for a $1.4 million remodeling project.
The store will remain open during the work, which will include repainting and placing new signage and flooring throughout the store; upgrading the produce section with new refrigerators; adding pickup lockers and moving the online pickup area from the back of the store to the front to better bridge the convenience of online shopping with bricks and mortar, according to store manager Wendie Reddinger.
The work is expected to be complete in late April.
The Richland store is the latest Walmart Supercenter to undergo upgrades. Between Feb. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, Walmart invested $83 million on remodels and upgrades in Pennsylvania stores.
Additionally, Ulta Beauty, a cosmetics chain based in Illinois, finalized a lease with operators of Richland Town Center to move into half of the vacant Bed Bath and Beyond store, which recently closed.
Ulta stores offer makeup, body care and skin care products, was well as hair salons and styling and makeup services. The Richland location is expected to open late this summer.
“Ulta was one of the first calls made when it became apparent we would have the appropriate space to accommodate their needs,” said Bob Varner, vice president of real estate for Pennswood Commercial Realty.
The shopping plaza was fully occupied up until last year, when Dress Barn and Payless Shoe Source shuttered stores due to bankruptcies.
Varner said those stores are being reconfigured to make room for up to four new tenants. A tenant is also being sought for the other half of Bed Bath and Beyond location.
“Hopefully, a retailer like Ulta is going to open the door for a greater variety of shopping services to come here, too,” said Robert Heffelfinger Jr., Richland Township supervisor.
We look forward to seeing these important projects come to fruition.
