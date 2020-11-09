Perhaps lost in all the news surrounding the hotly contested presidential election was the push to relax drug laws in several states.
The most troubling of those developments came from Oregon, which became the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs. Under the initiative approved by voters Tuesday, those arrested with personal-use amounts of street drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, LSD and oxycodone will pay a $100 fine and attend an addiction recovery program rather than face jail time.
Another measure approved by Oregon voters legalizes the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms, making it the first state to do so.
While the benefits of medical marijuana are well known, and several states have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, we think Oregon’s new measure goes too far.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. opioid overdose deaths in 2019 topped 50,000 for the first time. And The Associated Press says states are reporting more drug-related deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The AP said supporters of the measure, which was endorsed by Oregon’s Democratic Party and some nurses and physician associations, say the current system of making drug users criminals isn’t effective.
Opponents, which include the state’s Republican Party and some prosecutors, called the ballot measure reckless, and predicted it would increase the acceptance of dangerous drugs.
We agree.
The trend to decriminalize drugs has been gaining steam for years.
Recreational marijuana was illegal in all 50 states a decade ago, according to the AP. In 2012, Colorado and Washington voters approved its use, and they were among 11 states and Washington, D.C., that had legalized it prior to Tuesday’s elections, when voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all approved ballot measures legalizing marijuana for adults.
We urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to resist the urge to join the parade of states legalizing recreational marijuana for a quick revenue source, and we would sharply oppose any push to relax laws concerning cocaine, heroin and other hard drugs.
