1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial opened nearly seven decades ago, and “has served as a living institution to honor America’s veterans ever since,” its website says.
Located within the arena, the Cambria County Veterans Memorial Museum salutes those from the region who have played a part in the country’s military history. Open during many events at the arena, the museum has uniforms and other artifacts from various wars, as well as articles on Cambria County veterans.
But earlier this week, the museum added military weapons for the first time and unveiled a kiosk to better tell the stories of those heroes.
“I think any military museum has to have some weaponry,” said Marty Kuhar, War Memorial Veterans Committee chairman.
“Any military museum you go to – Army, Marine, whatever – has to have military weapons. And we’ve never had that before.”
The kiosk, located in the arena’s lobby, has information about the museum, the county’s Military Hall of Fame and the commemorative name plaques permanently attached to arena seats, as well as footage on Cambria County’s John Lipple, a Navy officer who died during the Pearl Harbor attack, and Michael Strank, a Marine who helped raise the flag on Iwo Jima. Also in the works is a video about Army Air Corps Lt. Col Boyd David “Buzz” Wagner, of Nanty Glo, the country’s first ace of World War II.
Dale Wicks, co-owner of Wix Pix Productions and a leader in the kiosk project, called the effort a way “to get people’s attention to come over here and get an opportunity to meet some of these local hometown heroes that are so easily forgotten and who so easily disappear from memory if we don’t make an effort to try and remember these people.”
Other upcoming events planned to recognize Strank include:
• The showing of the Strank film “Our Flag Still Waves” and the 2006 movie “Flags of Our Fathers” at Westwood Plaza Theatre.
• A redesign of the military park in Franklin, where Strank grew up.
• Airing of Strank and Lipple documentaries on WPSU-TV.
• A Veterans Day birthday party in Central Park.
• A flag-raising atop Inclined Plane hill.
• Special presentations during a Johnstown Tomahawks hockey game.
In keeping with the theme, Veteran Community Initiatives presented seven awards earlier in the week during its Salute to Veterans program at Pitt-Johnstown’s Living Learning Center.
Tom Haberkorn was selected Veteran of the Year; Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Johnstown Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and Cambria County Veterans Court Program were recognized with civic/community awards; Matt Johnson and Joshua Lang were honored as VCI’s co-board members of the year; and Harry Muncert received the American Patriot award for his work assisting veterans.
With Veterans Day approaching Nov. 11, it’s important to remember that saluting those who served should not be dedicated for one day a year.
It should be a year-round observance.
