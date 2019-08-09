A mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, became a local story when we learned that Nicholas Cumer, a graduate student at St. Francis University in Loretto, was among the nine who died when a gunman opened fire early Sunday.
More than 25 were injured in Dayton – including a second St. Francis student, Kelsey Colaric, 23, of Parma, Ohio – in a 24-hour period that also saw dozens killed at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.
A memorial Mass on Tuesday at the Immaculate Conception Chapel on campus served as a powerful reminder that after the gun-violence data are discussed and the politicians take sides, every death is a deeply personal loss for families and communities.
That is a reality that should motivate us to find answers – yes, common ground – on the gun issue.
“Every time I saw him, he had a smile,” said St. Francis senior Jenna Hartmann, who met Cumer through the university’s Master of Cancer Care program. “He was passionate about what he did and he treated every patient like family. He always knew what to say to make you feel better.”
Timothy Hornick, of Johnstown, said Cumer was an Alpha Phi Delta fraternity brother and his best friend.
“He made me live in the moment,” Hornick said.
We have endured far too many moments when angry or troubled individuals took innocent lives.
Each mass killing – from Columbine to Sandy Hook, from Virginia Tech to Las Vegas, from Orlando to El Paso – is greeted with shock and horror, followed by finger-pointing and blustering.
We call on Congress – led by local U.S. Reps. Glenn Thompson and John Joyce – to hold hearings aimed at reaching a decision that does not trample the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens but does take significant steps to reduce both the factors and opportunities that accompany these moments of mass murder.
Venues and event organizers have increased security – a wand metal detector was in use for the first time this year at the AAABA Tournament in Johnstown.
But, sadly, determined and disturbed individuals with sufficient firepower will find a way.
The so-called experts say we should do more to identify those with mental illness or emotional issues that might be warning signs of violence.
Let’s bring that into the open and find some answers, then educate the public.
Other experts say Americans have too many guns, especially military-level weapons or so-called assault rifles, and firearms that use high-capacity magazines.
We think there’s merit to some of those points. Let’s have a sensible dialogue and then enact and enforce policies.
Still others say the answer is in tougher background checks for gun sales, including purchases online or at private gun shows,
We don’t disagree with that concept. But we want to hear level-headed discussion that leads to action.
And we urge Thompson and Joyce to be part of the solution.
These elected officials have many gun owners in their districts.
But they also represent thousands who are at risk in this national crisis.
The next mass shooting could happen in Johnstown, or Somerset, or Altoona.
We are a modern society filled with smart people who should be able to find viable responses to this challenging, divisive and ultimately life-or-death issue.
Cumer was just 25 years old, a young man with much to live for and much left to experience.
His good friend Hornick said of Cumer: “There’s no way of forgetting him.”
We urge our elected leaders to remember Cumer and the others we’ve lost – and to come together and begin saving lives.
