We applaud the expanded relationship between the region’s two Catholic high schools – Bishop Carroll in Ebensburg and Bishop McCort in Johnstown.
Running a private education institution has become more challenging in recent years. The Catholic schools no longer benefit from a direct relationship with the local diocese, which means more fundraising to support efforts to maintain enrollment, enhance the curriculum and keep everyone safe during a pandemic.
Our region needs both of these schools serving their distinct regions, and we hope this new stronger connection will provide greater stability for both.
“We can do a lot more working together than separate,” Bishop McCort Principal and Chief Administrative Officer Tom Smith said during a press conference last week in Ebensburg.
“With the schools working together we’re all succeeding all around,” Bishop Carroll Dean of Students Jon Nagy said.
Here are some of the specific moves announced by the schools:
• Stephen Cotchen is leaving his role as assistant principal at Bishop McCort to become Head of School at Bishop Carroll.
Cotchen will succeed Lorie Ratchford, who is retiring after 30 years.
Bishop Carroll CEO Lynn Weber called Cotchen “energetic” and “forward-thinking,” as our Josh Byers reported.
Cotchen said he believes the Ebensburg school “is bursting with great potential.”
• Chris Pfeil will become dean of students at McCort. He has been serving as dean of discipline.
• Jen Bradley will be McCort’s dean of instruction. Bradley is a biology teacher and a leader in the school’s online learning efforts during the COVID-19 shutdown.
• Carroll has also created the position of career and college readiness coordinator, and will move Richard Denhard, who has been McCort’s guidance and career counselor, into that spot. Denhard said he will develop individualized four-year plans for all students and will expand access to employment and advanced-education materials to “take Bishop Carroll’s career readiness efforts to the next level.”
Cotchen, Smith and other officials believe their collaborative relationship will enhance the education of students while allowing the organizations to reduce costs.
Smith predicted the relationship at the high school level will benefit institutions such as St. Francis University in Loretto.
“We’re growing and becoming stronger,” Smith said.
We look forward to great opportunities for local young people at both Bishop Carroll and Bishop McCort.
