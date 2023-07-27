Part of eastern Cambria County could soon become the site of another example of what state officials say is a growing trend in policing.
A state study is exploring the possibility of creating a regional police force in Cresson Borough and Cresson Township, both of which have their own police departments now, and Lilly Borough and Washington Township, which both currently rely on state police coverage, our Randy Griffith reported.
This comes as Cresson Borough has hired three new police officers – bringing the department to a full complement for the first time in years – and is about to finalize a deal to start patrolling in Lilly, about three miles to the south, Griffith wrote, citing members of both borough’s councils.
“It’s the first step, we thought, in having some police protection for Lilly Borough,” said Paul Sklodowski, chairman of Lilly Borough Council’s police committee, of the $1,000-per-month agreement that calls for Cresson Borough police to handle emergency response, limited patrols and follow-up investigations of incidents in Lilly.
State police will remain a key part of policing in the area because Cresson Borough’s department does not provide 24/7 coverage, Griffith reported.
Cresson Borough police Chief Nicholas Jastrab has scheduled a coffee-with-a-cop event to introduce his department’s three new officers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cresson Mountain Coffee, 101 Park Ave., Cresson. Residents of Lilly are also invited.
Pennsylvania has more police departments than any other state in the U.S., and 83% of municipal police departments have fewer than 10 officers, according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which says that many departments are “too small to provide a full range of police services.”
DCED asserts: “The concept of regional policing is gaining favor among municipal leaders who are faced with stagnant or declining sources of revenue.”
The goal of creating a regional police department in most cases is to cut costs while maintaining or improving the level of police service offered, according to a 2015 report by several Michigan State University criminal justice professors who explored the issue for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community- Oriented Policing Services.
In the Johnstown area, Westmont and Browns-town boroughs were early adopters of the concept when they created West Hills Regional Police Department in 1978 – six years after Pennsylvania’s first regional police department was formed. Southmont Borough and Lower Yoder Township have since joined.
Today, DCED says that there are at least 35 regional police departments in Pennsylvania that represent a total of at least 125 municipalities.
Of the study examining the possibility of a regional police force covering Cresson, Lilly and the surrounding townships, Sklodowski said: “This is so we have a footprint of how we want to move forward. The study looks very promising.”
