Bedford senior Kaden Cassidy has a pair of PIAA wrestling medals to his credit and the George Mason University recruit is undefeated and considered to be one of the favorites when the 2020 state tournament gets going Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
What has eluded Cassidy in four years as a high school standout is a PIAA gold medal – something he’s looking to rectify this weekend.
“The one goal I have this year is to win a state title,” said the 138-pounder, who is 34-0 on the season. “I don’t want second place; I don’t want third. I just want first. If I don’t win, it’s not the end, but it would be really disappointing because it’s what I’ve worked all year for.”
That’s the mission of all 24 local wrestlers who will be in action on the mats at Hershey.
Chestnut Ridge 106-pounder Calan Bollman and Cassidy are ranked first in their respective brackets.
Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills won a title at 113 pounds last season and is the No. 2 seed at 126 this time around.
Rangers teammate Erik Gibson, one of the favorites at 145 pounds, voiced the strategy that the local wrestlers will employ: “I’m going to go in and not stop wrestling.”
And we’re not going to stop covering these standout athletes.
You can follow the fortunes of our local competitors – all in Class AA – with reports from Hershey at TribDem.com, on Twitter and on The Tribune-Democrat’s Facebook page, and in the pages of the newspaper all weekend.
And we encourage local fans to head down to Hershey from Thursday to Saturday and cheer on the competitors in person.
