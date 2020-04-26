Residents of our region have responded appropriately, compassionately – even heroically – to the risks and life adjustments brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of us are doing our part – even if that means staying safe at home or taking precautions when venturing outside.
And wearing those masks to avoid spreading COVID-19.
Roberta Stern, of Westmont, wore a mask when shopping recently at Randy’s Bi-Lo on Osborne Street – where reporter David Hurst asked her how she’s adapting to the virus.
“Never in my life did I think we’d be dealing with something like the coronavirus – or wearing a mask to shop,” she said.
“If wearing a mask can help, I’m fine with it. Because this situation is real. You’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do.”
Police say that’s the spirit they usually encounter when making calls.
Cambria Township police Officer Jonathan Szczur and Johnstown police Sgt. Pat Goggin told Hurst that residents are making the best of “challenging circumstances” and taking the advice of health professionals to limit interaction and wearing masks.
“You’re going to see frustration,” Goggin said. “People are dealing with a situation they never dealt with before. Even when it’s just families cooped together with kids everyday, it’s going to get stressful.”
As reporter Josh Byers showed in a story Friday, people and organizations are also reaching out to neighbors in need.
Schools and many businesses have been sharing meals with folks stuck at home and perhaps feeling a financial pinch during the pandemic.
The Richland, Windber and Westmont Hilltop districts were awarded waivers to provide meals to students who live outside their borders.
“It tugs at your emotions to see the number of people who are in need,” Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
“It is a good program that feeds a bunch of kids and helps maintain a connection between school and home,” Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell added, noting his district had been providing meals to kids in 100 income-eligible families before the expansion, and now expects to help five times that many.
Ashley Bennett, a mom with three children, told Byers her family appreciates that short-term support.
“Our schedules, our lives are turned upside down,” she said, “so having someone hand us something that’s ready and easy is a blessing.”
Greater Johnstown and Forest Hills reported providing 20,000 meals during the COVID-19 shutdown. Greater Johnstown is seeking funding to extend its program through the summer.
Windber Superintendent Joseph Kimmel said his district distributes at least 550 meals twice a week.
He noted that the program benefits from “selfless efforts” by cafeteria workers and other district employees and volunteers.
“We know and are proud of the opportunity to assist families during this difficult time and meet one of their basic needs,” Kimmel said. “The program could not be possible without the dedication of our cafeteria staff as well as district staff and volunteers that make it possible.”
Businesses and nonprofits have joined the push to feed and assist people across our region. That includes businesses that have felt the direct impact of the virus financially.
Local banks have made monetary donations to area food banks – another great way to feed those affected by the virus.
And of course, we continue to applaud the efforts of folks on the front lines – ambulance crews, police officers and everyone at our hospitals and clinics.
They are the ones at greatest risk from the contagious virus – and from people who act out on the frustrations they’re feeling.
Whether you’re treating a virus patient, delivering meals or wearing a mask to protect yourself and others – we say thank you for helping us all get through this difficult time.
