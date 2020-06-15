Last weekend’s fatal shooting in Scalp Level brings to the forefront two important issues: a person’s right to defend himself or herself, and gaps in the mental health system.
Authorities say Thomas Deal, 45, of Scalp Level, forced his way into a home and was confronted by the owner as he climbed the basement stairs.
He was shot and killed after ignoring the woman’s repeated warnings, police say.
The shooting was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot head wound.
Although the investigation is continuing, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said it appears the shooting was justified.
According to Pennsylvania’s castle doctrine, residents have the right to use deadly force against aggressors who illegally enter their residences if they believe they are at risk of serious injury, rape or death, Neugebauer said.
An autopsy confirmed that Deal was less than 6 feet away from the woman when he was shot.
Neugebauer said the autopsy and police report will be used in his review to determine if the incident meets the doctrine’s guidelines.
Deal reportedly had been taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s psychiatric unit twice earlier that weekend after being picked up for trespassing or illegally entering other residences.
The hospital could not provide details, citing patient privacy and confidentiality laws.
But critics say the state’s mental health law makes it difficult for family members to get necessary treatment for loved ones.
As our David Hurst reported, the 1974 Mental Health Procedures Act, which established guidelines for treatment, restricts cases where people can be committed to institutions without their consent. If treatment isn’t ordered by a judge, evidence that someone poses an “immediate danger to themselves or someone else” is necessary for an emergency commitment.
Steve Bakajza, Patton Area Ambulance manager, said his department has transported people to multiple facilities for mental health concerns.
“We’ve gotten calls to pick people up who were lying down on someone’s porch, doing all kinds of irrational things,” he said.
“But being irrational isn’t enough.”
Bakajza added that local mental health units often have bed shortages, which is another problem.
Tom Mattis, of Scalp Level, said Deal was raised by a good family.
“It’s sad,” Mattis said.
“It sounded like that woman had no choice that night.
“They’re good people, too.”
Although the details of this case are still unfolding, perhaps it’s time for Pennsylvania to reevaluate its mental health law.
