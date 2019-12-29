We are exiting a decade that has not been particularly kind to the news industry.
Media companies are seemingly bleeding from a thousand cuts, some of them self-inflicted.
Many newspapers have reduced staff and cut publication days. Some have shut down entirely.
Even the Newseum – the Washington, D.C., museum dedicated to the top news stories as seen through the eyes of reporters and photographers – is going away. Opened in 2008 to celebrate the role of journalism in society, the Newseum will welcome visitors for the last time on Tuesday.
In the era of distrust and “fake news” suspicions, of social media influence and partisan outlets, is there a place for traditional journalism?
We say, “Yes!” – emphatically and with the conviction that our calling remains an important service-business model in this community.
And we pledge to remain the Johnstown region’s most impactful and – yes – most trusted news provider well into the future.
One of the factors that led to the Newseum’s closing was its position as a fee-to-enter center in a city known for its free experiences, including the Smithsonian centers.
“I do think part of the reason was because it’s a paid museum,” Claire Myers, a D.C. resident, said in an Associated Press report. “Why go out of my way to do this when I could just go to any other free museum?”
Newspapers have wrestled with this question for years as they have evolved as both print and digital news sources while seeking the best business models for sustained impact.
We serve a diverse client base – those who prefer to read stories on their phones and iPads, and those who still want ink on paper.
And, truly, we’re happy regardless of where people encounter our news content and our various products.
The Tribune-Democrat’s presses continue to turn every day. We print our newspaper; The Times-News of Cumberland, Maryland; and several regional weekly publications. We have expanded our commercial printing, and we work directly with several advertisers to produce their circulars. And we continue to seek out opportunities for more commercial printing.
This is one way we’ve responded to the changing business landscape to remain a viable local enterprise.
In 2019, we launched our premium content model – special sections just for our subscribers – to add value to our product line. We plan to grow and fine-tune this effort in 2020.
Print subscribers automatically gain access to our digital platforms, while digital-only subscribers have a variety of ways to experience our content – on a website, through our app or with our electronic edition. We’ve added Johnstown Magazine content to The Tribune-Democrat’s website to enhance that platform.
We will continue to explore and expand these offerings in the new year and beyond – giving readers quality for the dollars they spend with us, regardless of how they do so.
As 2020 approaches, we pledge to continue to provide a strong vehicle for our advertisers to reach their customers – through print or digital channels.
Our role as partner to the companies doing business in this region remains a central mission for The Tribune-Democrat.
And we continue to embrace the responsibility of serving as the region’s primary local news source.
Our parent company, CNHI LLC, is working hard to help its newspapers maintain their staffing levels and publication options. That backing is crucial.
Here at The Tribune-Democrat, in 2020 and beyond, we will work to strengthen our standing in the community, by:
• Writing the stories that celebrate the region’s strengths, and spotlight our shared opportunities – both a guide and supporter as we move forward together.
• Serving as a watchdog on those in power on behalf of our readers and residents of our towns and townships, striving to hold accountable those entrusted with power and influence.
• Working to uplift those who are struggling, strengthen those who faltering, empower those who have been pushed aside.
• Being trustworthy, fair, ethical and professional in our work.
• Expanding our content, finding new ways to stay engaged and connected with readers of all ages and backgrounds.
The new year will bring many opportunities – in the areas of politics, economic development, community advocacy, health and wellness, education – for us to fulfill our calling and make a positive difference in this region.
We plan to be around for a long time.
There will be some who miss the Newseum when its displays and artifacts are no longer there.
But we see a lesson in the center’s demise.
We must adapt, grow and evolve to remain what we’ve always been – the region’s premier news source.
In 2020, and for many, many years to come.
