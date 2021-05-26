In announcing last fall that a new team would soon call Johnstown home, Bill Davidson promised “family entertainment” along with a competitive brand of baseball featuring players hungry to catch the eyes of professional scouts.
On Thursday, that team will officially take the field for the first time.
Welcome to Prospect League, Johnstown Mill Rats.
The upstart ball club opens play against the West Virginia Miners at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Thursday – with former Martella’s Pharmacy standout Brady Walker expected to take the mound for Johnstown.
“Yes, we’re going to be playing baseball, but it’s really about the entertainment that we can bring to the community,” Davidson, president of Johnstown Family Entertainment, the team’s ownership group, said in September.
“It’s as much about what we do in between innings on the field. It’s as much about community outreach. It’s as much about contests as it is the final score of the game.
“We’re going to try to appeal to wide range of people throughout the region.”
The Prospect League features 16 teams across seven states, from Pennsylvania to Iowa and Missouri.
The Mill Rats will play in the East Division, along with the (Beckley) West Virginia Miners; Chillicothe (Ohio) Paints; and the Champion City (Springfield, Ohio) Kings.
The wooden-bat league has been in existence since 2008, and has sent numerous players on to big-league organizations – including current Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher J.T. Brubaker.
Walker was the winning pitcher in 2018 when Martella’s claimed Johnstown’s first championship in the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament held in the city each summer. He is a senior at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I’m excited,” Walker, who attended North Star High School, told sports writer Mike Mastovich on Tuesday.
“I think it’s been since we won the national championship since I’ve gotten to pitch here in the summer.
“I’m really excited. I was kind of hoping I would get the ball on opening night.”
Players in the Prospect League hail from colleges across the country. The Mill Rats attracted players from Indiana, Pa.; Bloomsburg; Seton Hill; Youngstown State; Yale; Akron and other schools.
The team will play 30 games at the Point this summer, sharing the venue with the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, which feeds the AAABA Tournament – postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic but back in 2021. The JCBL played last summer, with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Mill Rats ticket prices range from $9 to $11, with season-ticket and group rates available.
Games will be shown on Prospect League TV, a live-stream subscription service available at www.prospectleague.com.
In December, Mill Rats Manager Parker Lynn said his team is the baseball equivalent of the Johns-town Tomahawks in junior hockey – featuring players eager for a chance to move up.
“It was a great sell,” Lynn said. “The Prospect League is a very prestigious league within the United States.
“Whenever a lot of the local coaches heard Prospect League baseball was coming to Johnstown, it was such an easy sell.”
We urge our readers to check out the Mill Rats at the Point, and to also support the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, and the AAABA tournament when it returns in August.
This should be a fun summer for baseball in Johnstown.
