As cases of coronavirus remain high and the impact on area hospitals continues to be significant, we urge residents to get the vaccines as soon as they become eligible.
As we did in wearing masks and taking other precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, we should focus together on getting inoculated to move toward what scientists and doctors call “herd immunity” – a collective level of protection that blocks the spread of the virus.
Herd immunity requires 80% of the population to be protected by either vaccination or previous infection, according to University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown biologist Jill Henning.
“As that number increases, the risk of community spread will decrease,” said Henning, who has been a key player in community education concerning the novel coronavirus.
She and UPJ colleague Matthew Tracey, a medicinal chemist, will answer your questions about the virus vaccines in a virtual forum rescheduled to Tuesday evening.
The state Department of Health is rolling out vaccines in phases based on risk of infection. That started with front-line health workers and residents of hard-hit nursing homes, and will move soon to teachers and other professionals and then the general public, as our Randy Griffith is reporting.
One impediment to achieving herd immunity as quickly as possible is unwillingness by some to get the vaccine.
The Kaiser Family Foundation said that 27% of people it surveyed said they wouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine, or they were hesitant about getting the shots. The hesitancy was highest among Republicans, those ages 30-49 and rural residents.
Also, despite the acceleration of production by Pfizer and Moderna, the pharmaceutical companies have been challenged to keep pace with demand, since the vaccines require two doses to achieve a high level of protection.
Another issue is the speed with which Pennsylvania is getting people vaccinated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Pennsylvania had administered just under one-third of its allotted vaccine doses, running just ahead of neighboring New York (31%) and Maryland (29%).
Other states in the region have been moving more quickly – Ohio was at 52%, and West Virginia at 48%.
Pennsylvania got its first doses of vaccine on Dec. 14, and local hospitals were giving staffers shots before Christmas.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine predicted recently that vaccinations would now “gear up” with the holidays over.
Bars and restaurants were permitted to reopen this past week with limited capacity. That was good news.
If we want to move closer to “normal” living, we need to vaccinate more people and accelerate the rate of vaccinations.
And we need to get over our fears about the vaccine and any lingering unwillingness to acknowledge this deadly virus.
Herd immunity can only be achieved through a herd mentality – working together to defeat COVID-19.
