In a move that would impact thousands of workers, the state Senate last week passed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $9.50 by 2022.
Passed by a vote of 42-7, Senate Bill 79 now goes to the House, where its fate is uncertain.
While raising the state’s minimum wage is long overdue – Pennsylvania’s has been set at the federal minimum of $7.25 since 2009 – we believe that increasing it incrementally makes the most sense; Gov. Tom Wolf had sought in January to raise it to $12 an hour immediately, with annual 50-cent increases to $15 an hour by 2025.
The current legislation would boost the minimum wage from $7.25 to $8 by July and to $9.50 by 2022.
According to the Keystone Research Center, almost 10,000 Cambria and Somerset county residents would get raises if the minimum wage were boosted to $9.50.
“While (Wolf) still believes the minimum wage should be $12 or more, this would represent a significant step toward that goal,” the governor’s office said.
Supporters say a minimum wage increase would reduce turnover and training costs, and would create more spending, which would boost the economy.
Opponents say it would lead to layoffs and price increases.
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is among groups that oppose the increase, saying: “Nonpartisan studies have shown and businesses have reported that these ‘feel good’ policies often lead to reduced employee hours, job loss and a higher cost for goods and services. Our organization supports more targeted approaches to helping low wage earners’ upward mobility in the workforce, such as implementing a state Earned Income Tax Credit and strengthening workforce development programs.”
The state Department of Labor says 197,000 workers in Pennsylvania make less than $8 and hour, and nearly 400,000 make less than $9.50.
According to The Associated Press, Pennsylvania is one of 21 states that still have a minimum wage set at the federal minimum.
The 29 that have raised their minimum wage include all of Pennsylvania’s neighbors, and almost half of the 50 states have automatic increases to their wages.
In 2020, the highest minimum wage will be in Washington at $13.50. The average minimum wage in Pennsylvania’s six neighbors will be more than $10 an hour next year.
“Pennsylvania has the lowest wage allowed by federal law and it’s hurting workers,” Wolf said in June. “Pennsylvania is lagging behind 29 other states, including all our neighbors, in ensuring fair wages,” “When jobs don’t pay enough, workers can’t afford the basics, like food or housing.”
We agree that the number of working poor in Pennsylvania is too high and the problem should not be ignored.
But we also think raising the minimum wage in small steps makes the most sense while gauging its impact, and any unintended consequences that come with it.
We urge the House to put the minimum wage legislation at the top of its to-do list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.