The Quemahoning Family Recreation Area is one of the region’s most popular outdoor attractions, thanks to its camping, swimming, hiking, biking and boating amenities.
And thanks to the vision of the Cambria Somerset Authority, which has steadily built out the Que to keep up with demand.
The organization Summer's Best Two Weeks, which manages the Que, reported that the reservoir recorded 30,000 visitor days in 2019.
“It’s just been record numbers,” said Ken Dranzik, Summer's Best Two Weeks’ park property manager.
A project that will expand the beach and parking areas has been in the works since 2018.
But CSA Chairman Jim Greco said that effort has been moved to the front burner and the authority is working with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies in the hopes of obtaining a $200,000 grant through the Richard King Mellon Foundation in Pittsburgh.
That would be added to $80,000 already committed to the Que effort.
Of the nearly $280,000 total, about $100,000 would go to the construction of a shower and changing building – which will require the drilling of a well for water.
“When we started looking at the swim-beach project, we realized it was basically a Band-Aid, because with the growing number of people that we’re seeing there, the needs keep growing,” Greco said.
Additionally, the CSA had already been in talks with Conemaugh Township about expanding parking at Que Dam Road in 2021, with details expected by the end of July, Greco said.
Whether the CSA can attract the full grant amount it seeks or not, we see all of this as very good news for our region.
The Quemahoning Family Recreation Area opened in 2003 to provide outdoor activities at the former Bethlehem Steel reservoir.
Over the years, the authority has added 25 sites for tents and RVs, built picnic pavilions and installed boat launch sites – along with growing the swimming area.
The CSA has worked with community groups to expand trails for running, hiking and biking, and has benefited from a boom in kayaking locally.
In the past year, the Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association led an effort to create a 17-mile trail loop around the lake for mountain biking.
Camping has been a major growth area, Dranzik said, benefiting from the popularity of kayaking and water releases from the Que into the Stonycreek River.
As our David Hurst reported, the Que welcomed 445 RV site rentals in June, up from 336 for the same month in 2019 – despite or perhaps in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Interest just keeps growing,” Dranzik said.
Indeed, the Que is a hub in the Cambria-Somerset region’s thriving outdoor recreational tourism industry.
Expanding beach-area accommodations will be one more feather in the cap of the CSA.
