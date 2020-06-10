Saturday’s Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Johnstown was a model of how such events should be held.
The protesters were passionate as they gathered in Central Park and moved throughout the city, calling for police reforms and lifting up individuals who have died in police custody – including a case in Johnstown.
Most participants wore masks to control the spread of COVID-19 – despite the heat.
There were no threats of violence, no hints of plans to loot or destroy property.
Just a crowd of mostly local folks with a clear mission of addressing systemic racism and changing their community.
City police were present but at a reasonable distance.
The city officers, including Chief Robert Johnson and Captains Jeff Janciga and Chad Miller, interacted with protesters professionally.
Many times, officers on foot or in their vehicles diverted traffic and closed streets to keep the protesters safe.
Johnson reported there were no arrests or injuries, no reports of vandalism downtown.
“Your successes and failures are dependent upon what you do as a police agency and what the protesters do,” Johnson told reporter Dave Sutor. “I felt that it was important to give them their space to do their thing.
“We didn’t want to encroach upon them. I think we were able to accomplish that. I think that eased things a lot.”
Contrast what happened on the ground in downtown Johnstown with the hysteria that erupted across social media – posts warning of busloads of protesters coming to Johnstown seeking to pillage and plunder.
Some businesses in nearby Richland Township closed their doors on Saturday.
A few even boarded up their fronts in anticipation of trouble.
We realize that some big-city protests did result in violence and looting, especially in the days right after the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.
Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan said his department heard concerns about the rumors that Richland Town Center would be targeted.
“We spent most of Friday trying to verify posts about busloads of this or that coming to town – and of course, nothing ever panned out,” he said. “Like Elvis sightings.”
Burgan said there were “no credible threats, but a lot of Facebook chatter.”
The same situation – social media posts causing panic without evidence of truth – happened in many communities.
And on Saturday, Facebook announced that it was shutting down 200 accounts that it said were encouraging violent counter-responses to the Black Lives Matter marches.
Facebook said the media accounts had ties to white-supremacist groups.
Facebook also said it removed several accounts that it had determined were created by white supremacists pretending to be members of “antifa” – a far-left movement whose name is short for “anti-fascist.”
So was our community the victim of a giant hoax?
Burgan said fears made their way to the plaza stores and on up to their corporate leaders, who chose a one-day shutdown “out of an abundance of caution.”
By Sunday, the stores had reopened and the plywood was gone from their fronts – as if forecasts of a raging hurricane had instead produced a gentle summer breeze.
“It turned out like we had hoped,” Burgan said. “It was peaceful. We had enough of a presence up on the hill in Richland. We feel we could have handled it. But everything turned out great.”
We share his concerns that so many people would believe and then share a Facebook post without attempting to verify whether it was based in fact.
“Instead of calling the police nowadays,” Burgan said, “people just post something on Facebook.”
To the Johnstown rally organizers and participants, and city and township police, we offer a big thumbs up.
To those who spread false information on social media, and others who pass those posts around as truth: No.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.