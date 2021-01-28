Your mobile phone rings and you look down, expecting spam or a sales call.
But the number appears to be from right there in your town. So you answer the call, only to hear a recorded voice asking about the warranty on “your vehicle” – or some other bogus sales pitch.
We all want to stop getting those calls. A Pennsylvania legislator is trying to end them through changing the law.
“Robocalls are a common nuisance in today’s society and are especially burdensome to senior citizens,” state Sen. Michele Brooks, a Mercer County Republican, said in Harrisburg reporter John Finnerty’s latest installment in the ongoing series “Under The Radar” – which examines legislation that might not be getting a lot of attention.
Brooks has proposed action that would make it illegal for “robocallers” to use technology that makes it appear that a call is coming from the local area when it is not.
The concept is not new, and similar legislation passed the state Senate unanimously last fall. But the measure didn’t make it onto the floor of the House.
Brooks said the law would be especially important in protecting seniors from phone scammers.
Her bill also would bar robocalls after 8 p.m.
“When the phone numbers are ‘spoofed’ to appear to be from the local area, a senior citizen may believe the call to be from a family member or a neighbor contacting them about an emergency, especially when these calls are made later in the evening,” Brooks told Finnerty.
“Instead, the individual is met with a computerized telemarketing message.”
Telemarketing is just one way of doing business in the modern communications era, and we don’t begrudge companies using the technology – as long as everything is above board.
You’ll recall that in 2019, the state began to allow individuals to be permanently listed as “Do Not Call” rather than re-enrolling each year.
That law requires telemarketing operations to purchase “Do Not Call” lists and to “scrub” those numbers from their business targets. But as we all know, that didn’t stop the flood of calls, with many of them involving deceptive tactics.
As Finnerty reported, Pennsylvanians received 130 million robocalls in December. That’s according to the data from the YouMail Robocall Index, which tracks telemarketing activity nationwide.
Our state ranked ninth in the number of robocalls received.
The AARP backs Brooks’ proposal, spokesman Stephen Gardner said. The organization said its own survey found that 54% of seniors said they were more likely to answer a call that is – or appears to be – from the local area code, and 92% supported making spoofing illegal.
The AARP said: “Scammers steal billions of dollars from unsuspecting consumers every year.”
We support Brooks in her effort, and urge members of the General Assembly to act quickly to protect residents from this deceptive practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.