Residents of Johnstown Housing Authority’s Prospect Homes were told on March 9 to leave their homes within 30 days after a structural inspection of the housing complex’s buildings revealed a problem.
JHA officials have not yet disclosed what, exactly, the problem is, as our Dave Sutor has reported.
One resident’s notice to vacate left open the possibility that she could return home “after the inspection is completed and all reports are reviewed.” But JHA officials don’t seem to be banking on that possibility. They met on Monday and Tuesday with residents to tell them what options are available for new housing.
If the problem at Prospect Homes is as bad as JHA officials’ public comments have implied, then the authority was correct when it chose not to leave residents in a situation that might endanger their health and safety.
The authority has said that it will pay all costs associated with residents’ moves and keep in touch with them until they are in stable, permanent housing. JHA is working with social services agencies to get everyone the resources they need. That’s all good.
Resident Claressa Pridgen told Sutor after she met with JHA officials that she is “content with the level of empathy that they are giving out to everybody and the manner of which they are handling everything because … their deepest concern is to have everybody removed so there are no safety issues. That’s a plus in my book.”
Our book, too.
But it should not be forgotten that this is the destruction – possibly permanently – of a community and a tremendous disruption to the lives of a lot of people.
JHA Chairman Charles Arnone made a conservative estimate that 150 to 200 people live in the complex’s 110 units. That’s a sizable chunk of the population of the city’s Prospect section as a whole.
Those people will be scattered among JHA buildings in other city neighborhoods, private properties owned by landlords who accept Section 8 rent vouchers, or other housing that they find on their own – maybe even outside of Johnstown. Neighbors who have known each other for years may lose touch.
“I feel for my community and my neighbors that I grew up here with and lived with here for years and years,” said Jeffrey Matula Jr., who has lived at Prospect Homes for 18 years and knows expectant mothers, senior citizens and people with physical issues who will have difficulty moving.
“I’m going to definitely miss this place,” resident Kimberly Hardwick said. “It hurts my soul. ... It’s a smaller (housing project), but it’s one of the better ones. It’s one of the best ones, I will say that. I’m very hurt and sad that I have to leave the residents that I’ve been dwelling with. It hurts. I would hope and pray that I could come back.”
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Prospect, called the news “cataclysmic.”
Wilson said: “This affects not only the entire community – it affects our city. In this community, you’re talking about over a hundred people that all of a sudden will leave a community. You’re also talking about approximately 50 of them that are children, so it affects all the churches. It affects the day care. It affects the bus routes.”
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said that 47 children from Prospect Homes attend Greater Johnstown schools.
Having to find new housing “impacts them tremendously,” she said, “because it adds additional stresses, strain on the family system. Moving is a difficult time for families, even when it’s a planned event.”
It seems likely from what JHA officials have said that the problem at Prospect Homes has something to do with how the 80-year-old buildings were built. Executive Director Michael Alberts cited “preliminary reports received during a structural inspection.” Arnone confirmed that the issue came to light during a review after one unit’s ceiling collapsed.
“All I know is it’s a structural thing,” resident Nikki Kelley said. “I guess the buildings are falling apart.”
Arnone said inspectors ruled out black mold, lead, asbestos, radon and airborne disease.
Other statements he has made include that the order to leave was “more preventive because of issues of construction,” that “there are some major deficiencies in the units,” that “one particular problem is a big issue,” and that “due to the inspections we had by an architectural engineer, we feel that it’s safer to get everybody out of there and be preventive rather than to be waiting for something to happen.”
The inspection at Prospect Homes is still ongoing, Alberts said. When that study is complete, the JHA owes the residents of Prospect Homes as much information as possible, as soon as possible.
