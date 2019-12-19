We applaud the National Park Service for its efforts in a series of projects aimed at better telling the story of the 1889 Johnstown Flood.
Last week, the park service announced a $275,000 plan to rehabilitate the lakebed of the former South Fork dam, the failure of which sent at least 20 million gallons of water into a populated area, killing more than 2,000 people.
Along with state and federal experts, the park service plans to clear about 70 acres at the site, which through the years has been overgrown with shrubs, weeds and trees.
“At this point, when I show someone that viewpoint, I almost need an old photograph,” Ranger Doug Bosley said.
“It’s hard for most people to understand what they are looking at.”
As our David Hurst reported, a team of scientists, archaeologists, engineers, ecologists and landscape experts aim to improve viewpoints of the former lake from the visitors center picture window, the Lake Road overlook, and the lake’s north and south abutments.
The first step in the process is removing trees, Joshua Manley, park service project coordinator, said. Herbicides will then be used to eliminate invasive plants. Once the area is cleared, a “prescribed fire” will be set to add nutrients to the soil to promote better growth.
Manley said a similar process was used in 2017 at a battlefield in Gettysburg.
“It enabled us to show people a scene that had been hidden for years,” he said. “We think it’s going to do the same thing here.
“We want to enable people to visualize the magnitude of that lake – and imagine what a weapon it was while emptying down that mountain.”
The park service also announced a $1.2 million plan to preserve the Lippincott cottage, one of 16 built as part of South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club’ presence at the dam.
The cottage, built for venture capitalist Jesse Lippincott in 1888, is the largest one remaining but has deteriorated over time. The park service has taken steps to preserve important elements of the structure, while removing hazardous materials and studying steps to stabilize it.
The park service is hoping to eventually offer public tours of the cottage.
“We’re lucky this (cottage) has held up the way it has,” Bosley said. “But we don’t want to let it go much longer.”
Work also is continuing on the restoration of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club’s clubhouse, which recently received new layers of paint, window frames and trim, as well as other upkeep.
These park service projects will go a long way toward extending the mission of educating current and future generations about disaster that forever shaped our region.
