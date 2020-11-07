Incumbent candidates across the region took home election victories this week, including a tight win in the 72nd state House district for Democrat Frank Burns.
We endorsed Burns for reelection, along with Republicans Wayne Langerholc in the state Senate and Glenn Thompson and John Joyce in the U.S. House – because of their work in the current term on behalf of local residents.
We now call on this victorious quartet – along with a slew of state lawmakers who were reelected without opposition – to seek opportunities to uplift our region in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. – regardless of national race outcomes and despite deep political divisions.
“I do my best to put the people of the district before politics, and I’ve proven that I’m not afraid to stand up and fight for the people back home, and I’m not afraid to fight to make sure that the people of our district are heard in Harrisburg. I truly feel that’s my job, to be the advocate for this area,” Burns told our editorial board ahead of Election Day.
Burns was lifted past his Republican challenger, Ebensburg businessman Howard Terndrup, thanks to mail-in votes counted well after the polls closed Tuesday. The incumbent Democrat trailed when live ballots were tabulated.
He campaigned on economic-impact strategies, including the formation of a Keystone Opportunity Zone in Cambria County, support for expanding passenger rail service between Johnstown and Pittsburgh and reaching out to large companies to tout our region’s work force and available property.
We supported Burns in part because of his willingness to push back against his own party leadership when their goals did not parallel the needs of his district. Burns is gaining seniority and could ascend to chairmanship in one of his House committees. We urge him to maintain his stance as an “independent” lawmaker.
Six area incumbent state representatives won reelection without opponents. Jim Rigby (71st district), Thomas Sankey (73rd), Matthew Dowling (51st), Mike Reese (59th), Carl Walker Metzgar (69th) and Jesse Topper (78th) are all Republicans.
Langerholc was reelected convincingly to the 35th state Senate seat, beating Democratic challenger Shaun Dougherty by 69% to 31% in Cambria County – where both are based – and by even larger margins in Bedford and Clearfield counties.
Langerholc, a former county prosecutor, led passage of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights in 2019 – to preserve rape kits during the full statute of limitations, among other steps – and continued his push to ease the unfair vehicle emissions testing burden in Cambria County.
“I’ve crossed the aisle many times,” Langerholc said. “When I go to Harrisburg, it’s about what is in the best interest of the 35th district.”
Joyce and Thompson sought reelection in two gerrymandered Republican strongholds – the 13th and 15th districts, respectively.
Both deserved another term, with Thompson holding significant influence in the crucial industry of agriculture.
He comfortably defeated Democratic challenger Robert Williams.
Joyce, a physician, is in position to help with the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic – whether Democrats or Republicans hold the power edge in D.C.
Joyce also earned our support against Democratic challenger Todd Rowley for his effort to address a doctor shortage in Pennsylvania through his Home Grown Health Care Initiative, connecting Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine with rural hospitals, including those in the Conemaugh Health System.
We urge Joyce to embody his statement on Election Day that “we need to work together” – and extend that to bipartisan efforts.
“We need to have that opportunity to talk about what we need here,” he told The Tribune-Democrat. “We need to support our law and order. We need to support our economy, to come out of this coronavirus with a better understanding of how to work together.”
Working together is an approach we want to see more of across our region and the country.
These reelected lawmakers are positioned to make that happen.
