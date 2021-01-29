When Pat and Stacey Martella opened Stadium Pub & Grille in downtown Johnstown about a year ago, they saw the move as an opportunity to be a part of the city’s revitalization.
But, as with many small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll, and the Washington Street establishment has operated at 100% for only three weeks since it opened in February.
“I still hope there will be a new renaissance in the business district,” Pat Martella told our Russ O’Reilly.
“People are struggling, but if we can get through this, Johnstown can reinvent itself again.”
His business is one of many eligible to receive assistance through the federal government’s coronavirus relief program – the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) – which reopened earlier this month.
The U.S. Small Business Association’s website says PPP loans are designed for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll. The loans can be used to help fund payroll costs, including benefits, and may be used to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker-protection costs related to COVID-19, uninsured property damage costs caused by looting or vandalism during 2020, and certain supplier costs and expenses for operations.
According to The Associated Press, prior to the current round, the the PPP provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to help businesses remain open. An AP analysis found that restaurants got the most loans. But businesses in two high-income professions – law firms and doctors’ practices – also received a large share, with many small companies left out.
Businesses that did not get loans previously will have another chance through the current program, which is open through March 31. Others that have been struggling during the pandemic may be eligible for a second draw.
SBA will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met and the funds are used for eligible expenses.
At M&T Bank, Bob Tiskus, vice president and market executive, said the majority of applicants during the current round are seeking second loans.
Jeff Cramer, executive vice president of lending for 1st Summit Bank, said second-time applicants must show a 25% drop in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020.
According to the SBA, for most borrowers, the maximum amount of a second-draw loan is 2.5 times the average monthly 2019 or 2020 payroll costs, up to $2 million. The maximum loan amount for a second-draw loan is 3.5 times the average monthly 2019 or 2020 payroll costs, up to $2 million, for borrowers in the accommodation and food services sectors.
And loan forgiveness has been made easier thanks to updated guidance and forms, according to the SBA.
Cramer said forgiveness is pending for 65% of the dollar amount issued in PPP loans through 1st Summit last year.
“Borrowers either didn’t submit forms for forgiveness yet or they are waiting for acceptance by the SBA,” he said.
Businesses that opened after Feb. 15 are not eligible for PPP loan assistance.
Stadium Pub & Grille is eligible for the current round of PPP loans, but will receive a minimum amount based on payroll over the past year.
There have been reports of widespread fraud in the PPP program. We hope that new rules have been put into place to address the abuse and allow as many businesses as possible to receive funding that will keep them afloat as they continue to struggle.
