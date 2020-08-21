The report of “team bonding” through the alleged sharing of nude photos of high school girls – with two high school coaches facing charges – shocked the Portage community and our entire region.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges last week against Michael Anthony Fox, 33, of Cresson, and Bradley Paul Rousell, 31, of Portage – who were arrested in Allegheny County following an investigation launched by a call to Pennsylvania’s Safe2Say tipline.
Felony counts – four against Rousell and two against Fox – involve criminal solicitation of child pornography, according to court documents, while each faces a single misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.
Portage Area Superintendent Eric Zalenko issued a statement, noting that the district received the tipline notification in February and reached out to law enforcement.
“School officials have been cooperating to the best of our abilities in the investigation of these allegations as the safety of our students and staff are of utmost importance,” he said.
As our Mark Pesto reported, Shapiro’s office alleges that the coaches pressured wrestlers to bring photos of female classmates to a tournament in West Mifflin, near Pittsburgh – “where boys become men” through “explicit sexual talk and stories that Fox and Rousell shared with the wrestlers,” Shapiro said his investigators found.
“What these coaches did was not only an abuse of power, but (also) a violation of trust to the faculty and students at Portage (Area) High School,” Shapiro said in a press release. “Forcing students to share pornographic photos with their adult coaches is disturbing, illegal and abusive to the young adults they were supposed to be mentors to. Instead of coaching these boys how to be responsible young men, they used them.”
Shapiro did not name the West Mifflin school district, wrestling program or tournament in any allegations that are linked to events in 2018 and 2019.
This case represents the value of the statewide tipline, where citizens can report potential crimes anonymously.
Superintendent Zalenko said he was not “at liberty to share actions or discussions at this time other than to say steps have been taken to protect everyone in our schools.”
The community deserves specifics about those steps that he says have been taken.
We urge Zalenko and the district to confirm that they are completing an internal investigation into this alleged initiation practice within the wrestling program, then inform the community of findings and make public any actions they are taking to protect students from possible abuses going forward.
A high school athletics culture that exploits young women for the entertainment of adult men is deplorable, and the community needs to be assured that Portage Area School District is taking these allegations very seriously.
