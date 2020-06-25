Today marks the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
Tensions on the peninsula escalated on June 25, 1950, when North Korea’s military crossed the 38th parallel, an arbitrary border put in place after World War II to separate the north and south.
The war was considered to have ended on July 27, 1953, but it has endured in that region, and for the family members of thousands of Americans who remain unaccounted for from the conflict.
Nearly 40,000 U.S. service members died during the Korean War, including almost 80 from Cambria County. According to the Department of Defense’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 7,800 Americans remain unaccounted for.
Richard Downes’ father, Air Force Lt. Hal Downes, went missing in action in January 1952 when his B-26 Invader likely was shot down.
Downes, president of the Coalition of Families of Korean & Cold War POW/MIAs, does not know if his father was killed or captured.
“When you just don’t know, you grow up with that void that is never filled until you learn what happened,” Downes said.
According to its website, the coalition’s goal is to “ensure that we are providing all the tools we can to aid in the search for missing servicemen.”
To that end, as our Dave Sutor reported, representatives of the coalition have traveled to North Korea, testified before Congress, created the government’s master list of Korean/Cold War missing men and conducted research. In addition, the organization is working to get access to air crash sites, learn about live-sighting reports and recover remains in North Korea.
According to the Military Times, from 1990 to 2005, 229 fallen troops were identified and returned home in joint operations between the two countries.
And in 2018, North Korea repatriated 55 boxes of remains after an agreement was reached between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.
But the effort is complicated by the nations’ diplomatic relations, particularly around North Korea’s nuclear program.
“We have long been trying to, like the North Koreans in this scenario, separate the remains recovery – and just learn what happened to these guys – from the nuclear discussions, but it’s hard to do,” Downes said.
“The U.S. has been very much against doing that in terms of policy. It’s just super-frustrating because we could bring them home, but for politics.”
We applaud the work of Downes’ group and others as they try to bring families closure concerning the deaths of their loved ones. Hopefully cooperation can resume between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea to make that a reality.
