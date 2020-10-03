The Johnstown region has the attention of candidates for the top office in the land and their campaign teams.
We’re amazed that national organizations, including major media outlets, are quick to label Johnstown as the “poorest” or “fastest shrinking” community in the state and beyond – seldom touting our many positive qualities – even as national political strategists find great worth in the dollars and votes they can grab here.
We just wish more of them would follow through on their lofty campaign promises. The love often fades once the ballots are tabulated.
In recent days, we’ve heard from:
• Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who on Wednesday told a Johnstown Train Station gathering:
“I see you. I hear you. I respect you.”
• Donald Trump Jr., son of the president, who a week earlier told a rally at Johnstown’s Roxbury Park:
“We need you.”
Vice President Mike Pence visited Somerset in late July.
Campaign surrogates Patricia and Mark McCloskey of St. Louis have attended two local Republican gatherings in recent weeks.
President Trump spoke at the Sept. 11 anniversary ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville and hosted a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe a week earlier.
He was expected to visit Johnstown next week before testing positive for COVID-19.
Yes, the national campaigns “see” us, “hear” us.
They “need” us.
But will they still remember us in December?
In 2021 and beyond?
The track record of both national parties when it comes to elevating places such as Johnstown, and regions such as Cambria and Somerset counties, is abysmal.
Many long-time Democratic voters turned to Trump in 2016, frustrated with high unemployment and declining wages.
Cambria County now has more registered Republicans than Democrats for the first time in many decades – a trend born out of that same sentiment.
And Cambria County went 67% for Trump over Hillary Clinton four years ago – a stunning outcome in a region where former President Bill Clinton remained popular.
Voters here had more faith in Trump than Hillary Clinton – on the economy and other decisive issues.
At The Tribune-Democrat, we tend to put our faith in the people and organizations that we know are working to drive positive change in our region – through education and health care, through blight removal and streetscape improvements, through human services, law enforcement, transportation, business development, recreation and tourism, and many other important areas.
But those dedicated individuals on the ground in our communities need help.
Johnstown feels like the center of the universe in the weeks before a national election, then typically feels left out or forgotten in the years until the next campaign cycle kicks in.
The stump stops will continue for another month. Yard signs will continue to pop up across the region. The political spots will dominate your local TV time and robocalls will keep ringing into your home every night.
Right now, they “see” us and they “need” us.
Those ballots you’ll be filling out – at the polls or to be sent in by mail – should reflect which candidates for president and other offices you believe will still see you as valuable after the election.
Which candidates inspire confidence as they push to represent you in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.?
Do you trust the incumbent president or his challenger to make the world – your world – a better place?
You get to express your faith on Nov. 3.
