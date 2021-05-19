City of Johnstown leaders are moving forward with a major renovation effort at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point – saying a new playing surface, improved lighting and other upgrades should be in place by the fall.
We’re especially excited that the city will be working with a Pittsburgh entertainment group to bring additional events to the stadium, which could provide much more in terms of community activity – and revenue – than the venue has seen historically.
John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director, told our Dave Sutor that the Pittsburgh group is expected to visit in September – “once we have all the improvements, to talk about potential other opportunities that we could do at the stadium” – which could include concerts and festivals.
Even before that, as COVID-19 safety precautions are loosened, this should be one of the busiest summers at the Point in many years.
The Johnstown Mill Rats baseball team of the seven-state Prospect League opens its inaugural season May 27 with a game against the West Virginia Miners.
The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League’s 2021 season begins the following week, and will lead up to the return of the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament, set for Aug. 2-7.
The city last week awarded a bid for the installation of the new field surface to FieldTurf, an Arizona-based company. FieldTurf’s bid of $421,733 – to include a 10-year warranty with an annual maintenance plan – was the lowest of seven received, and came in well below the projected cost of $700,000 for the project.
The turf work will begin after the AAABA tournament and Prospect League playoffs in August, and should be ready for use by Bishop McCort Catholic High School teams by September, Dubnansky said.
Other upgrades at the historic venue include:
• Installation of a new $70,000 video scoreboard, to be finished by the time the Mill Rats hit the field.
• Better illumination, with the city set to issue a request-for-proposal in the coming weeks, with new lights to be installed within a few months, Dubnansky said.
• Addition of two triangular shade screens from Sports & Recreation Associates behind home plate. The screens will be installed thanks to a $24,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
• Down the road: A new baseball press box and needed upgrades to the public address system.
Proceeds from last year’s sale of the sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority provided funds that are being used to improve the Point, along with other projects.
The city is working through what Dubnansky called “supply-chain” challenges – contractors having difficulty getting some materials, which affected the turf time line and could be a factor in the lighting upgrades.
But otherwise, the stadium make-over is moving forward quickly – and could provide for better opportunities to market the venue beyond local sports.
“By fall, you’re going to have a completely revamped stadium down there – new turf, new lighting, some of these other additions that we’re putting in there, picnic tables, shade covers and such,” Dubnansky said.
Mill Rats General Manager Brennan Mihalick has suggested the stadium would be a great spot for a micro-brew festival. Certainly the facility should be utilized during Thunder in the Valley and other local events.
Mihalick called the approval of the turf contract “really awesome” – even though his ball club won’t play on the new surface until 2022.
“It shows that the city has a commitment to continuing to improve on the stadium that we call home,” he said.
City Public Works Director Jared Campagna said the enhancements should mean “we’re going to be able to bring in more events, draw more events.”
That’s the long-term goal for Point Stadium.
