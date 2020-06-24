Richland School District parents spoke clearly in surveys, with most wishing to see their children return to a standard classroom environment despite ongoing concerns about COVID-19.
The district’s school board adopted a plan Monday that will adhere to the desires of parents but with steps to maintain social distancing along with cleaning of shared spaces twice a day. Lunches will be served in the cafeteria – with spacing and alternating schedules. Elementary pupils will rotate for recess by grade level, while school buildings will be equipped with hand-sanitizing stations.
And families who believe it is unsafe to go to school can have their children complete lessons remotely.
Will it be enough?
The concept of education during a pandemic is scary, complex and uncertain.
“We’re not going to be able to do what is recommended where everyone has to be 6 feet apart,” Brandon Bailey, Richland’s director of educational services, said. “It’s physically impossible, unless we only bring certain students to class every day.”
Bailey reported that the district surveyed parents and received 800 responses, with 84.4% preferring in-person learning over online classes.
“Once we got feedback from our community and staff, it was up to us to put together a plan to support our community and I think we did that,” Bailey said.
“We’re going to do what’s best for our families.”
Many area schools have been reaching out to parents and students as they develop plans for what education might look like by late summer during a lingering coronavirus pandemic. Richland was the first to adopt a plan.
All districts are wrestling with important questions:
Will students be required to have their temperatures taken daily and wear masks to school?
Will a standard schedule be in place or will schools turn to staggered arrival and classes – within the school day, or meeting on different days?
Will students eat together in a cafeteria or will an alternative lunch arrangement be needed?
Can the traditional transportation plan of picking up and dropping off students in the morning and afternoon be accomplished without putting them at risk?
How viable is the physical brick-and-mortar learning environment to which we are accustomed?
“Most of our schools are doing everything within their power to get kids back full time in the fall,” said Thomas Butler, executive director of Intermediate Unit 8, which works with districts across our region. “There are still so many unknowns about COVID and the requirements necessary to create a safe environment in schools that it is difficult for schools to make a decision.”
Many regions are seeing increased incidents of COVID-19 as restrictions ease and the mindset that the virus has passed takes over.
That’s why districts are working so hard to get this right.
Forest Hills is among the local districts surveying parents to help provide a framework for a 2020-21 education plan.
Superintendent David Lehman told reporter Josh Byers that answers “will be key in driving our decisions.”
At the state level, eight lobbying groups developed a 138-page guidebook with feedback from 150 educational professionals, administrators and others connected to the learning process, as our John Finnerty reported.
Ed Albert, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, said while decisions will ultimately be made locally – with help – “some school districts want a clear recipe on what to do,” recognizing that “what works in School District A may not work in School District B.”
A big hurdle will be transportation. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges a one-student-per-seat arrangement, which would mean more buses making more trips than in years past.
Some local districts are forming committees, as Richland did, to study options and come up with their plans. This is a good step.
Penn Cambria Superintendent William Marshall said his district is conducting a survey for “preliminary data collection” and “to ascertain the mindset of all of our parents.”
Parents should respond if asked by their local districts what they think – sharing their ideas, their fears, their concerns.
This will be a complicated process with a vital goal:
The safe education of area young people.
