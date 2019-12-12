Just a few weeks ago, Penn State and Pitt had hopes of ending their football seasons with trips to high-profile bowl games.
Penn State still had an outside shot at reaching the College Football Playoff and a chance to play for the national championship. Pitt, meanwhile, was hoping to repeat its Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal championship and perhaps earn a berth in the Orange Bowl.
But a late-season loss at Ohio State derailed Penn State’s plans, and Pitt limped into the postseason with two straight losses, spoiling what could have been its best season in years.
Both teams, however, still have a chance to end their seasons with victories in bowl games later this month.
Penn State (10-2) will face No. 15 Memphis (12-1) for the first time in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas. Pitt (7-5) will play Eastern Michigan (6-6) in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 in Detroit.
Even with the loss to the Buckeyes, Penn State fans had their sights set on a trip to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day. But Big 10 rival Wisconsin received the bid, and Penn State instead will play in the Cotton Bowl for the fourth time.
“We couldn’t be more excited to head to the Cotton Bowl and have one more game with this 2019 team,” said Penn State coach James Franklin, who recently received a contract extension through 2025.
“Our players, coaches and staff will enjoy this next month together as we proudly represent Penn State and the Big Ten Conference. We know the Penn State faithful will turn out and take over Dallas to send our seniors out on a high note for our final family reunion this season.”
Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is headed to Old Dominion University as the Monarchs’ new head coach, and it is unclear if he will remain on the Nittany Lions’ staff through the Cotton Bowl.
Memphis, meanwhile, will be without former head coach Mike Norvell, who has decided not to coach the bowl game after taking the Florida State job. Ryan Silverfield, a co-offensive coordinator for the Tigers, has been named interim coach.
Despite ending the regular season on a losing streak, Pitt fans were hoping the Panthers would land in one of the ACC upper-tier bowls, such as the Belk Bowl, Sun Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and Music City Bowl.
Instead, the Panthers will be heading to Ford Field, the site of Pitt’s last bowl win – a 30-27 victory over Bowling Green in the 2013 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl. Pitt is seeking its first bowl win under fifth-year coach Pat Narduzzi.
“You’re only guaranteed 12 games in college football, so the opportunity to play one more time in 2019 is something our team is not going to take for granted,” Narduzzi said. “Coach (Chris) Creighton has done an impressive job at Eastern Michigan.
“They had a great road win over a Big Ten bowl team in Illinois this season. We look forward to the challenge.”
Pitt has a 2-0 record against Eastern Michigan.
We wish the Penn State and Pitt teams good luck as they look to finish 2019 on high notes.
