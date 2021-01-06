Throughout his political career, Mike Pence has served with integrity.
The Republican vice president is a man of faith and character – as he has shown in his many visits to our region.
Those qualities will carry him through Wednesday’s congressional confirmation of the Electoral College, when Democrat Joe Biden will be declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
As vice president, Pence’s role in the final tallying of Electoral College votes will be largely ceremonial.
He will be called upon to track the outcome of each state’s votes and then announce the victor at the ceremony’s conclusion.
That outcome – all state vote counts and court decisions have shown – will ultimately mean Pence must signal an end to his own time as vice president, and an end to Donald Trump’s time in the White House.
As Terry Madonna, a well-known and respected Pennsylvania political analyst, told our David Hurst, Pence will be fulfilling an obligation given to the leader of the Senate by law in 1887.
The results from each state and the District of Columbia will be delivered to Pence, following certification votes in the House and Senate, and “all the vice president does is read it,” Madonna said.
To become president, a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes. State results show Biden winning the electoral chase by a 306-232 margin – after at least 50 legal challenges in Pennsylvania and other states were shot down.
“At the end of the day, I think there’s going to be a lot of drama – and they’ll get the chance to make their points – but it seems inevitable that Biden will have the 270 votes he needs to be president,” Madonna said. “There have been arguments about this type of thing before but its never overruled the states’ decisions and their vote counts. States are supposed to handle their own business.”
To be sure, Pence is under incredible pressure to do what the U.S. Constitution does not allow – declare an outcome that is not consistent with the state-certified vote counts.
During a rally Monday night in Georgia, Trump said: “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. ... Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”
Pence himself seemed to play to Trump and his followers when he said: “(We’ve) all got our doubts about the last election. And I want to assure you, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities. And I promise you, come this Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence.”
That won’t take long. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts around the country have turned away lawsuits claiming election fraud, declaring the allegations frivolous and unsubstantiated.
We’ve long seen Pence’s relentless loyalty to Trump as a contradiction. Trump is petty, egotistical, rash and disinterested in the truth – all of which Pence is not.
And the vice president has very real hopes of remaining a key figure in national politics – even contending for the presidency in 2024 – despite being on the losing side in 2020.
This is Pence’s moment to close the book on a tumultuous election and then step aside as Biden is inaugurated the next president of the United States.
