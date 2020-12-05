As Congress inched Friday toward a new COVID-19 relief plan, local businesses were touting the benefit of loans they previously received through the U.S. Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The SBA was ordered to release information this week on smaller enterprises that were eligible for loans up to $150,000.
As our Russ O’Reilly reported on Thursday, numerous local companies located across the region took advantage of the program, which was literally a lifeline for some businesses.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries helped guide local businesses through the process, which will involve loan forgiveness in many cases – generally when the money was used for payroll and not other areas. Otherwise, the loans will be considered taxable income – not ideal, but better than shutting the doors.
“All who came to us had a few things in common,” said Michelle Clapper, JARI’s vice president for economic development.
“They were all small businesses, with a handful of employees, really looking for somewhere to turn and wanting to follow all of the rules to make sure forgiveness happened.”
AmeriServ Financial processed loans as large as $8 million. But the average was under $150,000.
“I think the fact there were so many small businesses that took advantage of the program demonstrates the program worked as intended – to help small businesses,” Jeff Stopko, AmeriServ’s president and CEO, said in a Saturday story.
As O’Reilly reported, forgivable PPP loans helped local enterprises all across the map – including 840 with Johnstown postal codes that protected some 5,000 jobs impacted by the coronavirus shutdown earlier this year.
By ZIP code, 311 loans went to businesses in 15904 – the Richland and Geistown areas – while 240 went to businesses in 15905 – the West Hills. Among others, 96 went to 15901; 88 to 15902; 62 to 15906.
The recipients included a diversity of operations, from retailers to manufacturers to law firms and financial offices.
John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said food services and hospitality businesses were helped significantly by the loan program.
In all, 146,000 small businesses across the state split $5 billion in PPP loans, as our John Finnerty reported from Harrisburg.
Given the current surge in COVID-19 cases, we realize that businesses large and small may be further impacted.
Officials in Washington who were negotiating the next COVID-19 stimulus bill said money for small businesses would be included.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said the plan will provide $1 trillion in relief, which will also support schools affected by the virus and efforts to produce and distribute vaccines. The package would also benefit larger operations, including airlines.
President Donald Trump has said he will sign the bill.
“At long last, let’s do what Congress does when we want an outcome,” McConnell said.
“Let’s make law on all the subjects where we agree.”
We concur with President-elect Joe Biden’s call to pass the stimulus bill and get the aid moving now, rather than waiting until early 2021.
Both sides have given ground on the virus aid bill, which is how government should operate.
