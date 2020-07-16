As difficult as the COVID-19 pandemic has been to navigate for some area businesses, clearly the climb would have been even steeper had it not been for the federal Paycheck Protection Program and area financial institutions that served as the conduits for that help.
As our Russ O’Reilly reported, nearly 3,000 businesses in the region have received Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Those loans help companies maintain payroll during the ongoing pandemic.
Local companies retained more than 60,000 jobs, according to federal data on the PPP program.
“A swath of businesses got pandemic aid,” AmeriServ Financial President Jeff Stopko said. “The maximum loan size was $10 million.
“But the average-size loan was $107,000, so you can see it really did impact smaller businesses, which was the intent of the program.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration oversees the PPP loan system, which provides money through the coronavirus-relief effort known as the CARES Act.
As O’Reilly reported:
• 744 businesses in the region received loans of more than $150,000.
• That includes about
300 corporations, 60 nonprofits, 14 sole proprietorships, 210 S corporations, 20 partnerships, 140 limited liability companies and limited partnerships.
• The list of larger recipients in our region includes Galliker Dairy, Concurrent Technologies Corp., Riggs Industries, H.F. Lenz Co., Johnstown Wire Technologies, The Learning Lamp, Somerset Rural Electric Cooperative, In-Shore Technologies – even the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy – and many others.
• More than 2,000 area businesses received up to $150,000.
• That group included 590 corporations, five independent contractors, 540 Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), 29 Limited Liability Partnerships, 153 nonprofit organizations, 73 partnerships, 238 sole proprietorships, and 486 Subchapter S corporations – along with eight self-employed and five professional associations.
Small-loan recipients were not identified.
“We had people literally crying when they got the money,” 1st Summit Bank President Elmer Laslo said. “We made loans as little as $1,500, for a hairdresser with a small shop.”
Stopko noted that $130 billion remains available, and Congress has extended the application deadline from June 30 to Aug. 8. Many of the remaining money will go to businesses in the under-$150,000 category, he said.
Laslo said banks helped many nonprofit agencies obtain PPP support.
“We did numerous loans for nonprofits and churches because they were ones really hard-hit,” Laslo said. “Their revenue dried up immediately.”
We applaud the bank workers who stayed late and came in on weekends to help process these loans for local companies.
Somerset Trust President Thomas J. Cook estimated that 20 of his employees put in long hours, working seven days a week, to complete loan applications for his bank’s clients.
“The staff showed up en masse because they knew this was designed to keep people’s payroll rolling,” Cook said.
“And that’s your neighbor, these are your friends.”
We agree. When the pandemic hit, we predicted our region would get through the crisis by helping one another.
This program, with the efforts of these local banks, provides a fine example of that supportive spirit.
