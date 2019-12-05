We applaud Hope Cyclery and Johnstown Police Department for joining forces to help make a difference in the community.
The department recently donated nearly two dozen bicycles to the local bike shop, where owner Jarrod Bunk plans to repair them and find them new homes with people eager to ride.
In addition to offering sales and service, when Bunk opened his shop earlier this year on Franklin Street, one of his missions was to provide bikes to people who might need them as a source of transportation, including getting to work.
“All it takes is one person to get a job in a large family that maybe that helps the whole family out,” Bunk said at the time.
“Then that family helps another family. We’re just trying to spark change through the community, through the power of the bicycle.”
And with “tons of unclaimed bikes” piling up at the Public Safety Building, the donation made perfect sense, according to police Capt. Chad Miller.
“After we learned about what Jarrod was doing – fixing up bikes so people could reuse them – we wanted to help,” Miller said.
Bunk said 10 of the bikes will be repaired and given to children and adults. Others will be used for parts, and any leftover metal will be sold for scrap.
Getting bikes to people in need is only one part of Hope Cyclery’s community outreach. Bunk also has organized bicycle safety rides throughout the city, trail cleanup rides and, most recently, a Cranksgiving ride to collect food donations for Thanksgiving.
“We are excited with the turnout for the first Cranksgiving held in
Johnstown,” Hope Cyclery said in a Facebook post.
“We had 15 cyclists of all ages show up and come together to donate over 235 pounds of food. We are super grateful to everyone who showed up to ride, and joining us in creating change in downtown
Johnstown.”
Bunk sees the partnership with the police department as just another way to improve Johnstown.
“Bikes can transform lives,” he said. “And I’m super thankful that we’re bridging gaps in the community together by creating an opportunity to get bikes to people who need them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.