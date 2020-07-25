Schools face crucial decisions as they plan to welcome back students in the fall during an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – with choices that maybe unpopular and costly, but which are crucial to the welfare of their communities.
In a special series – “Ready To Reopen?” – published July 25 and 27, reporters Josh Byers and John Finnerty unpacked the complexities and uncertainties of the education process in 2020, with schools scrambling to meet state and federal guidelines while protecting the safety of staff and students and maintaining the integrity of the learning experience.
The project tracked the important questions involved, and the breadth of answers school districts might choose – acknowledging that this is a dynamic situation that could look much better, or much worse, by late August.
“As you come up with one idea, there are four other questions or issues that come up to meet the criteria,” Blacklick Valley School District Superintendent William Kanich told Byers. “It’s a changing landscape and a moving target.”
Most districts are working toward as normal a situation as circumstances allow – with kids in classrooms every day.
A state study suggests a hybrid approach would be best – some online learning and some time in the brick-and-mortar setting – to minimize the risk of passing the virus, while getting students some time in the more-effective physical classroom.
Safety recommendations from the state Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the PA School Reopening Task Force are consistent on these points:
• Physical distancing should be provided, with desks 6 feet apart when possible. This might impact occupancy limits for classrooms.
• Students in classrooms should be seated facing in the same direction.
• Masks should be worn, especially when social distancing is a challenge. Schools may choose to provide masks for students who don’t have them.
• Lunch practices should be adapted to perhaps include staggered meal times, eating in classrooms or bagged lunches.
• Steps should be taken to avoid close contact in hallways, with options including one-way movement or varying times when classes change.
Transportation of students presents a range of challenges, from regular sanitizing of buses to spacing of student seating and staggering arrival times for buses.
Some schools and bus companies will use fogger machines to sanitize the vehicles between runs. The CDC recommends one child per seat, which local officials say is not reasonable given the number of children who ride the buses and the time constraints for delivering them each morning and evening.
And every change – making more bus runs, buying more cleaning supplies, purchasing technology – brings a cost.
To be sure, education will be a complicated process when done against the backdrop of the coronavirus.
We commend area school officials, who have been doing their own homework to understand fully the implications of each option and to make decisions in the best interests of their staff and students.
School leaders have consulted with parents, teachers, medical professionals and other districts in developing their mandatory reopening plans.
We urge parents to likewise become as educated as possible concerning the risks their children and families might face from COVID-19, and weigh the benefits of all possible scenarios.
The mission of educating our children is a vital function of our society.
But that can’t be separated from the greater mission of keeping them safe.
